Four Berry Law Attorneys Sworn In At Nebraska State Capitol

Left to right: Nick Rienks, Noah Guinn, Hailee Thayer, Micheal Milan

Four new attorneys join Berry Law's Veterans Disability and Personal Injury practices after being sworn in at the Nebraska State Capitol.

- John S. Berry, CEO of Berry Law

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Berry Law is proud to announce that four new Berry Law attorneys were sworn in October 1 at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln after passing the Nebraska Bar Exam. Each will serve Berry Law clients in the firm's Veterans Disability or Personal Injury practice.

The Nebraska Supreme Court held the swearing-in ceremony for new attorneys across the state in the Capitol's second-floor rotunda. There, the new attorneys took the oath of office and formally entered the legal profession.

Berry Law's newest attorneys are:

Micheal Milan, a graduate of Drake University Law School, who will practice in Berry Law's Veterans Disability practice;

Hailee Thayer, a graduate of Creighton University School of Law, who will practice in Berry Law's Veterans Disability practice;

Nick Rienks, a graduate of Creighton University School of Law, who will practice in Berry Law's Personal Injury practice;

Noah Guinn, a graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law, who joins Berry Law's Personal Injury practice today.

"Passing the bar takes years of hard work, and we're incredibly proud of Micheal, Hailee, Nick and Noah. At Berry Law, we don't just practice law; we execute a mission,” said Berry Law CEO John S. Berry.“These four will help Veterans get the benefits they earned and make sure seriously injured clients and their families have someone in their corner when the stakes are highest."

About Berry Law

Founded in 1965, Berry Law is an award-winning, Veteran-led law firm focused on Veterans disability appeals and serious personal injury cases. The firm represents Veterans in all 50 states, appealing VA disability decisions nationwide. Its personal injury attorneys serve seriously injured clients in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Texas and beyond. Berry Law is committed to Veterans serving Veterans and brings military values, advocacy and accountability to every case. For more information, visit berrylaw.

Tim Keefe

Berry Law

+1 402-817-5033

email us here

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Four Berry Law Attorneys Sworn in at Nebraska State Capitol News Provided By Berry Law October 02, 2026, 17:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Law, Military Industry



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