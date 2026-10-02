QCI Introduces AI-Powered Revenue Forecasting For Casino Resorts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Forecasting and revenue management capabilities connect financial planning with the operational decisions that shape resort performance

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) today announced AI-powered revenue forecasting capabilities for casino resorts, bringing a forward-looking dimension to its QCI ResortsTM platform. Introduced during Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2026, the capabilities are designed to help operators anticipate business performance and make more informed pricing, planning and revenue management decisions.

For casino resorts, revenue planning involves interconnected decisions across gaming, accommodations and amenities. QCI's approach places forecasting within a unified resort environment, helping teams connect their outlook for the business with the decisions they make each day.

“Casino resort leaders need a clearer view of what is ahead and how their decisions can influence the outcome,” said Dr. Ralph Thomas, Co-Founder and CEO of QCI.“Our focus is on making forecasting useful to the people running the business, helping them connect revenue expectations with practical decisions about pricing, capacity and the guest experience.”

The capabilities build on forecasting engines and model monitoring demonstrated during QCI's G2E preparation sessions. Applications include hotel and RV pricing and table yield recommendations, illustrating how forecasting and revenue management can support decisions across hospitality and gaming.

Within the broader QCI Resorts platform, connected workflows span hotel, RV, food and beverage, marina, spa and other amenities. That unified approach provides the context for bringing financial expectations and operational activity into closer alignment.

“A forecast becomes valuable to an operator when it is an integral part of the overall data infrastructure,” said Andrew Cardno, Co-Founder and CTO of QCI.“By bringing forecasting into the resort's operating environment, we are working to close the gap between operational tooling that uses historical data and tools that act based on predictions of the future.”

The announcement reflects QCI's broader emphasis on unified resort intelligence, customer ownership of data and support for on-premises deployment. These priorities give operators a foundation for adopting advanced analytics while maintaining control of their information.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence, Inc. is an agentically run technology business where agentic technology has managed nearly every aspect of our business. Applying this agentic platform QCI delivers and supports its AGI Platform and QCI ResortsTM, the Unified Business Platform for Resorts. Deployed across more than 325 casino resorts throughout North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe, QCI's technology supports more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue.

QCI is leading the industry's transition beyond fragmented software stacks, integrations, and data warehouses toward a single real-time system for all resort operations. Built specifically for gaming and hospitality, QCI Resorts is a unified hospitality, food and beverage, marketing, loyalty, guest engagement, operations, and enterprise platform supporting a common AI layer, while gaming systems remain integrated. The result is a foundation for real-time operational intelligence, natural language operations, and agentic AI across the casino resort enterprise.

QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Andrew Cardno and is headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices across North America, including St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

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ABOUT DR. RALPH THOMAS

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of 16 books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

ABOUT ANDREW CARDNO

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in many of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries - be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City of Hope and UCSD - Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 16 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.