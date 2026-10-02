Gridwater Takes An Omega-Powered Treat-In-Place Unit Straight To WEQ Fair

Gridwater @ WEQ Fair

First truck of the new Gridwater fleet showcased after Oct 1 MOU signing between companies.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On October 1, Gridwater, Inc., a Water On Demand company, Water On Demand, Inc., and Omega Liquid Waste Solutions entered a memorandum of understanding. Within days they are already in the operating field together. Next week Gridwater will feature its first treat-in-place unit powered by Omega at the WEQ Fair, October 5-7 at the Nashville Fairgrounds.WEQ Fair is where contractors and municipalities come to look at how they are going to operate. Indoor exhibits. Live outdoor demonstrations of working equipment. 79 exhibitors this year. That is not a conference hall. That is the field.The unit on that floor uses Omega's equipment. Gridwater's platform is how a qualified local operator gets that truck, with operations and maintenance, and builds a denser, larger route. Water On Demand evaluates financing for approved deployments. In previous years an operator who wanted this class of technology had to have about half a million dollars available to buy it.The old way of putting this equipment in the field was to sell as many trucks to as many buyers as possible. That race goes to the bottom. What this relationship contemplates is different. Omega has a powerful economic interest in placing the right units in the right places with the right operators. Gridwater enhances Omega's technology. Omega enhances Gridwater's model. The truck is how you see the work. What operators come to look at is the model that sits on it.The MOU is designed to lead to a five-truck pilot beginning in 2027. The more detailed agreements for that pilot are already being completed. The first five units are designed to prove the model in the field and open the broader commercial relationship the companies intend to build."The ink isn't even dry on our agreement and within days we're already in the operating field with our new partner, enhancing both business models. I think that's a great look at what this partnership will be like. Gridwater enhances Omega's technology. Omega enhances Gridwater's model. That's what will be seen on the floor," said Ken Berenger, CEO and co-founder of Water On Demand and co-founder, president and executive chairman of Gridwater.About GridwaterGridwater is developing an operating platform for company-operated and approved locally operated liquid-waste service deployments, including operating standards, performance reporting, business-development support and service-market management. Gridwater is a Water On Demand company. gridwaterAbout Water On Demand, Inc.Water On Demand is organizing the full stack for water as an asset class. Capital organization at the front. Operations and maintenance in the middle. A proposed lending layer at the back. Gridwater is an operating company in that structure. waterondemandAbout Omega Liquid Waste SolutionsOmega Liquid Waste Solutions designs and manufactures truck-mounted liquid-waste treatment equipment and related systems, parts and components.

Alex Molt

Water On Demand, Inc.

+1 727-428-9800

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Gridwater Takes an Omega-Powered Treat-in-Place Unit Straight to WEQ Fair News Provided By Water On Demand Inc. October 02, 2026, 17:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Waste Management



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