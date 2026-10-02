ADS Cabinets Brings Custom Design To Westfield

- George Wilson, CEO of ADS CabinetsWESTFIELD, IN, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ADS Cabinets will celebrate the opening of its new Westfield showroom on Thursday, October 22, from 4–6 p.m., bringing more than four decades of cabinetry and design experience to the growing Westfield community.For more than 40 years, ADS Cabinets has built its reputation on a highly custom approach to cabinetry. Rather than designing within the limitations of standard cabinet configurations, the ADS team finds solutions for unique layouts, details and design ideas that many traditional cabinet systems cannot accommodate.Located at 20421 Commerce Park Drive, Westfield, IN 46074, the new showroom gives homeowners and building professionals a place to experience what sets ADS apart. Guests can explore cabinetry, premium finishes and custom design details while working with the ADS team to see what is possible for their projects.“A lot of people come to us with an idea they're not sure can actually be done, and that's the part our team really enjoys,” said George Wilson, CEO of ADS Cabinets.“The new showroom gives us a place to sit down with homeowners, builders and designers, work through those ideas together and show them what's possible. We're excited to bring that experience to Westfield.”The showroom is also designed as a resource for builders, remodelers, architects, and interior designers. Trade professionals can bring clients into the space to explore options, make selections and work alongside ADS designers to turn the vision for a home into something more tangible.The ADS Cabinets Westfield Grand Opening will take place Thursday, October 22, from 4–6 p.m. The open-house-style event has no formal presentation or schedule, allowing guests to stop by throughout the afternoon, tour the showroom and meet the ADS team.RSVPs are recommended for planning purposes, but walk-ins are welcome To reserve your spot, please visit .For more information about the ADS Cabinets Westfield Grand Opening or to speak with ADS Cabinets representatives, please contact Amanda Parker at 317-527-6774 or....About ADS Cabinets:ADS Cabinets has served Central Indiana for more than 40 years, providing custom cabinetry and design services for homeowners, builders and remodelers. With locations in Westfield and Lafayette, ADS pairs decades of experience with a highly custom design approach, creating cabinetry around the unique needs, vision and details of each project.

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ADS Cabinets Brings Custom Design to Westfield News Provided By Collective Alternative October 02, 2026, 17:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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