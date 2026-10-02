Pargat Singh Appointed Punjab Congress Chief

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) The Congress party has appointed senior leader Pargat Singh as the new President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) with immediate effect.

The decision was announced by the Congress President on Friday.

In an official communication, the party expressed appreciation for the contributions made by the outgoing Punjab Congress chief, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, during his tenure.

Warring had been leading the state unit and will now be relieved of the responsibility.

The party further clarified that the Working Presidents of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, along with the Chairpersons and Co-Chairpersons of various election-related committees in the state, will continue in their respective positions.

No changes have been made to these organisational roles at this stage.

Pargat Singh, a well-known face in Punjab politics and a former hockey player, takes over the leadership of the state Congress unit at a time when the party is focusing on strengthening its organisational structure and preparing for future electoral battles.

His appointment is expected to bring a new direction to the party's efforts in the state.

The Congress leadership has emphasised continuity in the functioning of the state unit by retaining the existing Working Presidents and election committee heads.

This move is aimed at ensuring a smooth transition and uninterrupted organisational work in Punjab.

Pargat Singh's elevation is being viewed as a significant development for the Punjab Congress as it seeks to revitalise its presence and connect with workers and the public across the state.

The formal handover of charge is expected to take place shortly.

The party has urged all workers and leaders in Punjab to extend full support to the newly appointed PPCC President and work collectively under the new leadership.

Party sources said the decision indicates the party high command's assessment of the need for a change in leadership while maintaining stability in the broader organisational framework.