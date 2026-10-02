Remittix Reveals November 24 RTX Launch As BNB Price Prediction Explores $1,000 And Hedera (HBAR) Contributes CLPR To Linux Foundation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Remittix places a firm date on its public-market transition as BNB and Hedera developments strengthen the wider blockchain utility narrative

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has confirmed November 24, 2026 as the scheduled market-launch date for RTX after the project crossed $32 million in presale funding. The announcement starts the final countdown for a PayFi ecosystem that is already testing crypto-to-bank payments with 1,000 selected holders.









The launch update arrives as BNB price prediction scenarios explore a potential move toward $1,000 and Hedera contributes its Hashgraph-developed Cross-Ledger Protocol, CLPR, to Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust.

Remittix Enters Its Final Pre-Launch Phase

Remittix has attracted more than 40,000 participants and is moving toward its $36 million hard cap. RTX currently costs $0.23, while the project has set $0.46 as the final presale price before the November debut.

The first 1,000 invited PayFi users can access EUR and USD options as the team prepares to add more currencies, digital assets and networks. Remittix supports both crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto activity, with selected stablecoins available across Ethereum, Celo, Base and Polygon.

The testing phase is intended to help prepare the application for broader adoption by individuals and businesses that need to move value between crypto and conventional banking.

Remittix Is Launching a Wider Financial Ecosystem

The Remittix platform is structured around a connected wallet through which users can manage assets, initiate payments, trade and eventually access eligible earning opportunities.

Remittix Markets is already live, offers hundreds of perpetual markets and has processed over $50 million in volume. The iOS wallet has surpassed 10,000 downloads, while the Android version is awaiting approval. Remittix Earn is nearing release and is expected to advertise yields of up to 22% APY on qualifying crypto and stablecoin holdings.

This ecosystem approach is intended to give RTX exposure to several forms of user activity rather than depending on one standalone payment feature.

BNB Price Prediction and Hedera Reinforce the Infrastructure Theme

BNB recently traded around $770. A move to $1,000 would require an increase of approximately 30%, supported by stronger BNB Chain activity, liquidity and broader market momentum. It represents a bullish scenario rather than a current valuation.

Hedera has contributed CLPR to Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust as a new lab. The protocol is being developed for reliable communication between independent ledgers without relying on conventional bridges or intermediary validators.

Those developments highlight the continuing demand for infrastructure that connects separate financial environments. Remittix addresses that theme at the application layer by linking supported digital assets with bank settlement.

About Remittix

Remittix is building a connected PayFi ecosystem for crypto-to-bank and bank-to-crypto transactions. Its products include a mobile wallet, Remittix Markets, the forthcoming Remittix Earn service and a payment platform entering expanded user testing.

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