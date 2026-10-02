The Liquid (Aqueous) Ammonia Market Revenue Is Projected To Exceed $120.28 Billion By 2030 Driven By Increasing Demand

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Liquid (Aqueous) Ammonia Market growth

The Business Research Company's Liquid (Aqueous) Ammonia Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The liquid (aqueous) ammonia market has shown significant progress recently, driven by its wide-ranging applications across agriculture, industry, and environmental management. As the need for efficient and sustainable chemical solutions grows, this market is set for substantial developments. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional highlights, and future prospects in detail.

Current Market Size and Expected Growth of the Liquid (Aqueous) Ammonia Market

The liquid (aqueous) ammonia market has experienced robust expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $84.12 billion in 2025 to $90.64 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This historical growth is largely due to rising demands in agricultural productivity, greater fertilizer consumption, expanding chemical manufacturing processes, the need for industrial wastewater treatment, and growing production requirements in the pharmaceutical sector. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $120.28 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.3%. Factors fueling this forecast include the rising preference for sustainable nitrogen-based products, adoption of green ammonia technologies, growth in semiconductor and electronics manufacturing applications, increased investments in industrial chemical infrastructure, and an enhanced focus on efficient water purification. Notable trends expected in the coming years involve the shift to low-carbon ammonia production, growing use of ammonia in water treatment, the expansion of applications involving high-purity aqueous ammonia in specialized industries, and improvements in safe handling and storage technologies.

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Understanding Liquid (Aqueous) Ammonia and Its Industrial Importance

Liquid (aqueous) ammonia is essentially an ammonia solution dissolved in water, offering a versatile chemical resource. It serves as a readily accessible reactive nitrogen source, making it indispensable for boosting agricultural yields and supporting a variety of industrial and chemical manufacturing processes.

Key Influences Supporting the Growth of the Liquid (Aqueous) Ammonia Market

The expansion of agricultural activities plays a crucial role in driving the liquid (aqueous) ammonia market forward. Agriculture includes the cultivation of crops and livestock farming for food, fiber, and other bio-based products. This sector's growth is propelled by the increasing global food demand as the population rises. Liquid (aqueous) ammonia contributes significantly by acting as a fundamental feedstock for nitrogen-based fertilizers that improve crop growth and productivity. For instance, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), based in Italy, reported in July 2025 that global use of inorganic fertilizers climbed from 185 million tonnes in 2022 to 190 million tonnes in 2023, with nitrogen fertilizer consumption increasing from 108 million tonnes to 112 million tonnes over the same period. This expansion in agricultural fertilizer use underlines the growing need for liquid (aqueous) ammonia.

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Infrastructure Development in Water and Wastewater Treatment as a Market Catalyst

Another major factor propelling the liquid (aqueous) ammonia market is the growth in water and wastewater treatment infrastructure. This infrastructure includes facilities and networks designed to treat raw water for safe use and to process wastewater by removing pollutants before discharge or reuse. Rapid urbanization and population increases are driving the expansion of these systems, intensifying the demand for clean water and placing pressure on existing treatment capacities. Liquid (aqueous) ammonia supports these infrastructures by helping regulate pH levels and supplying nitrogen essential for biological processes like nitrification, which improve contaminant removal efficiency. For example, Ireland's Central Statistics Office noted in May 2024 that the number of registered domestic wastewater treatment systems increased by 1.1% to 492,359 in 2023. This growth in treatment systems exemplifies how infrastructure expansion continues to fuel liquid (aqueous) ammonia demand.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Outlook in Liquid (Aqueous) Ammonia

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market for liquid (aqueous) ammonia and is expected to maintain its leading position moving forward. This region is also projected to be the fastest-growing area during the forecast period. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends and growth opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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The Liquid (Aqueous) Ammonia Market Revenue is Projected to Exceed $120.28 Billion by 2030 Driven by Increasing Demand News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 02, 2026, 16:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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