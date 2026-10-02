Rising star and high-fashion powerhouse Tashera White, who has officially joined the cast of director Jeremy Eden's highly anticipated sci-fi comedy-horror film, 'Hello, Apocalypse.'

The vibrant official poster for director Jeremy Eden's highly anticipated indie phenomenon, 'Hello, Apocalypse,' an elite sci-fi comedy-horror rockumentary starring cinematic icon Tashera White.

The definitive look of an unstoppable force: high-fashion icon Tashera White prepares for a monumental career chapter as she joins the cast of the highly anticipated film, 'Hello, Apocalypse.'

The legendary Tashera White officially enters director Jeremy Eden's highly anticipated sci-fi universe, headlining the cast of 'Hello, Apocalypse.'

- Tashera WhiteANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A major structural shift is underway in the entertainment landscape as international casting networks confirm that high-fashion powerhouse and verified public figure Tashera White has officially joined the cast of the highly anticipated upcoming sci-fi comedy-horror film, Hello, Apocalypse. Directed by acclaimed indie filmmaker Jeremy Eden, the project is rapidly building momentum as one of the most uniquely ambitious cinematic events of the season.Described by production insiders as an elite, high-concept cinematic fusion where This Is Spinal Tap meets the scale of Cloverfield and War of the Worlds, Hello, Apocalypse follows the chaotic journey of Talon St. Lee. The plot centers on St. Lee as he attempts to reunite his legendary rock band, Marilyn's Dress, after a tumultuous ten-year hiatus. In a spectacular twist of timing, the band's high-stakes reunion occurs precisely as a catastrophic, global alien invasion strikes the Earth. Beyond its thrilling sci-fi elements and comedy-horror styling, the film explores deeply resonant core themes of adult friendship, aging, and the complex reality of maintaining close human bonds as time passes.Brought to life through highly successful crowdfunding campaigns and immense indie filmmaking support, the production is scheduled to begin principal photography on October 10, 2026. With filming taking place exclusively in Oswego, IL. The addition of Tashera White to the ensemble brings an unreachable level of star power, natural charisma, and global aesthetic authority to the universe Jeremy Eden is creating on set.Having already garnered widespread acclaim as a featured "Rising Star" in Voyage Michigan Magazine and captured international industry attention with her dramatic depth in the celebrated project Ugly Darling, White continues her unstoppable trajectory toward global cinematic domination.The national media rollout is strategically timed to coincide with the film's production schedule. Global audiences, industry executives, and entertainment journalists can view full production details, look up updates, and track the project's milestones via the official Hello, Apocalypse Indiegogo Campaign or check the verified Hello Apocalypse Instagram channel.Media Contact:For all international paparazzi inquiries, press credentials, or exclusive interview requests regarding this casting announcement, please contact the official university media desk at:Email:...

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Hello, Apocalypse - A comedy horror rockumentary

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Michigan Icon Tashera White Signs On to New Film 'Hello, Apocalypse' News Provided By University of Michigan Independent Talent Desk (Hello Apocalypse Film Team) October 02, 2026, 16:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media



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