ARK Container Rentals Offers Local Construction Storage And Office Rentals

With 20-foot and 40-foot storage containers and equipped office units, ARK helps contractors plan the space they need as projects grow and change.

KEARNY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Construction companies need more than a place to lock up tools at the end of the day. They also need room for materials, a workspace for site managers and the flexibility to adjust that setup as a project moves forward. ARK Container Rentals is reinforcing its focus on those needs through its standard 20-foot and 40-foot container rentals and job site office units, giving contractors one source for both on-site storage and office space.Operating from Kearny and Manalapan, New Jersey, ARK works with construction customers across New Jersey, the New York metro area, Philadelphia and surrounding Northeast markets. Its rental options can serve a smaller site that needs one storage container and an office, as well as a larger project that needs multiple containers placed around an active work area.“A construction site rarely needs the same amount of space from start to finish,” said Noah Awad, owner of ARK Container Rentals.“A crew might need secure storage when materials first arrive, then more capacity as work picks up and an office that stays on-site throughout the project. We want contractors to be able to plan those needs with one team.”For a construction manager, coordinating storage and office space through one provider can mean fewer separate deliveries, rental agreements and vendor contacts to manage. ARK's standard storage containers give crews a place to keep tools, supplies and building materials near the work. Its office units provide a dedicated space for plans, meetings and day-to-day project coordination without requiring managers to travel to an off-site office container.The standard rental lineup includes 20-foot containers suited to sites with tighter space or more focused storage needs, along with 40-foot containers for projects with larger volumes of materials and equipment. Contractors can discuss how many units they need, where those units should go and how long they expect to use them. ARK offers flexible rental terms for both shorter projects and longer-running work.ARK also rents 20-foot and 40-foot office containers. The units include insulated interiors, climate control, lighting, electrical outlets, windows and locking steel doors. A smaller office may give a supervisor a place to review plans and take calls, while a 40-foot unit provides more room for a larger team or a layout with separate work areas. Interior options such as shelving, desks and partitions can be discussed based on the project's needs.The combined offering lets contractors think about a job site as a working space rather than ordering each piece in isolation. Storage containers can be positioned near the areas where crews use materials most often. An office unit can give project managers a consistent place to handle schedules, paperwork and conversations with subcontractors. As work moves through different phases, the rental setup can be reviewed against what the site actually needs.“When crews can get to their materials and their project information on-site, they spend less time working around the setup,” Awad said.“Our role is to help them choose practical storage and office space, deliver it and support the project as its needs change.”ARK's containers are built with marine-grade Corten steel and weather-resistant features for on-site use. Storage units provide lockable space for materials and equipment, while office units are designed to serve as working environments through changing Northeast weather. Depending on the unit and project, ARK can also discuss interior features such as shelving and lighting to help customers make better use of the space.The company's capacity extends beyond an individual rental. ARK also provides container sales, trucking, warehousing, depot services and self-storage. Those services give construction customers a broader point of contact when a project calls for transportation, additional space or a longer-term container arrangement. Standard container rentals and job site offices remain the focus of ARK's construction offering.ARK's experience includes work involving GSA contracts for government and municipal storage and office needs. The company is also a member of the National Portable Storage Association and lists 5.0 ratings on both Google and Yelp. Together with its two New Jersey locations, those credentials support ARK's role as a regional supplier for contractors who need equipment and dependable service across more than one job site.ARK delivers containers within a stated 200-mile radius of its New Jersey locations, serving projects in New Jersey and parts of New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. New Jersey, the Philadelphia area and the New York metro area are central to its construction work. Delivery of a particular storage or office unit depends on the project location, equipment availability and site access.Construction companies can request a quote for standard storage containers, office units or a combination of both at arkcontainerrentals or by calling (800) 609-8541.About ARK Container RentalsARK Container Rentals is a New Jersey-based provider of shipping container rentals, office containers and related services. With locations in Kearny and Manalapan, the company serves construction projects and other commercial customers across the Northeast. Its broader services include container sales, trucking, warehousing, depot facilities and self-storage. Learn more at arkcontainerrentals.

Noah Awad

Ark Container Rentals

+1 (800) 609-8541

email us here

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ARK Container Rentals Offers Local Construction Storage and Office Rentals News Provided By Ark Container Rentals October 02, 2026, 16:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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