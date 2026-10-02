Airwheel Cabin Luxury Suitcase Wins Aiida Award For The Best Ai Wheel Carry On Travel 20Inch Boarding Electric Luggage

Airwheel SE3SL+ Smart Riding Suitcase, 2025 AIIDA Silver Award Winner

Airwheel Luxury Smart Rideable Suitcase for Business Travel

Airwheel AI Wheel Luxury Suitcase for Outdoor Travel & Sightseeing

Family Travel with Airwheel AI Wheel Luxury Rideable Suitcase

Experience Airwheel AI Wheel Suitcase at Physical Store

Airwheel's SE3SL+ Luxury luggage wins Silver at the 2025 AIIDA for combining rideable electric mobility, smart connectivity, and a 20-inch cabin suitcase design

- AirwheelBRUSSELS, BELGIUM, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Airwheel's SE3SL+ Ai Wheel Boarding Suitcase has received a Silver Award in Industrial Product Design at the 2025 American International Innovative Design Award (AIIDA). Developed by Changzhou Airwheel Technology Co., Ltd., the product combines a rideable electric platform, connected functions, and a compact cabin suitcase format.Rather than serving solely as storage, the SE3SL+ is designed to support short-distance mobility in travel and urban environments. Its integrated riding system, retractable architecture, and digital features reflect Airwheel's approach to combining luggage with personal mobility.Integrated Mobility in a Cabin SuitcaseThe SE3SL+ is a 20-inch smart rideable suitcase measuring approximately 530 × 360 × 236 mm, with around 20 liters of storage capacity. It weighs approximately 6.6 kg excluding the battery and supports a maximum load of 95 kg.Its electric riding system includes a 5.2-inch motorized front wheel, telescopic chassis, and an approximately 180 mm wheelbase extension when deployed. The three-wheel configuration, footrests, retractable handlebar, and electronic braking system are integrated into the riding architecture, while the structure supports a transition back to a more compact luggage configuration.Right-hand acceleration and left-hand braking provide dedicated riding controls. The system is designed for a maximum speed of 9.9 km/h, with actual use subject to operating conditions and applicable local regulations.A removable 73.26Wh lithium battery powers the riding system. The suitcase also features a TSA combination lock and a reinforced aluminum alloy frame.Industrial Design and Smart InteractionThe SE3SL+ combines a PC+ABS shell with a reinforced aluminum alloy frame. Its exterior features clean lines, brushed textures, and two shell surface treatments separated by a highlighted central line, creating a layered visual structure.An illuminated circular logo and customizable ambient lighting add a technology-oriented identity. Through the dedicated application, users can accesseight lighting colors and nine lighting effects.The application also supports selected riding-related controls, cruise control, Bluetooth disconnection alerts, and suitcase location-related functions. Two USB ports provide charging for compatible mobile devices, subject to available battery capacity and operating conditions.Apple Find My support offers an additional way to locate the suitcase after setup on a compatible Apple device and under applicable network conditions.These functions complement the physical riding system, connecting the suitcase's mechanical design with a digital user interface.Short-Distance Travel and the“Last Three Kilometers”The AIIDA project description positions the SE3SL+ as a response to the“last three kilometers” challenge in urban and transit environments.The concept focuses on short-distance movement between transport hubs and nearby destinations, including selected airport, railway station, hotel, and city travel scenarios.By incorporating electric riding into a compact luggage platform, the SE3SL+ explores an alternative approach to short-distance mobility. Its practical suitability depends on local rules, riding environments, and operating conditions.Recognition at the 2025 AIIDAThe 2025 AIIDA Silver Award recognizes the SE3SL+ within the field of industrial product design.The official project description highlights its portable power system, rideable mobility function, telescopic chassis, electronic braking system, and retractable handlebar architecture.These elements reflect the design challenge of integrating mechanical mobility and luggage functionality within one product. The recognition provides a context for examining how industrial design can coordinate structure, technology, and user interaction in a travel-oriented product.A Broader Smart Rideable Suitcase PortfolioThe SE3SL+ forms part of Airwheel's broader smart rideable suitcase portfolio, which covers different product formats and travel requirements.The SE3SX Cabin Suitcase focuses on premium cabin travel, combining electric riding with application connectivity, Apple Find My integration, and a removable 73.26Wh battery.The SE3SXD Ai Luxury Suitcase explores a more automated interaction model through one-touch deployment of its front wheel and riding handle, representing Airwheel's AI-oriented development direction.The SE3SL+ Airport Boarding Suitcase combines electric riding with app connectivity, USB charging, and location-tracking functionality, targeting frequent airport and short-distance travelers.The SE3T Ai Wheel Suitcase extends the portfolio to larger-capacity travel, offering approximately 48 liters of storage for longer journeys and family use. At the compact end of the range, the SE3MiniT focuses on lightweight electric hand luggage for short-distance mobility.The SQ3S Smart Kids suitcase applies the rideable suitcase concept to family travel, incorporating speed-limiting features intended for children.Together, these models illustrate different applications of Airwheel's smart mobility approach, from premium cabin luggage and automated configurations to larger-capacity and family-oriented products.Engineering and Product DevelopmentAirwheel develops products across electric drive systems, smart controls, sensing technologies, structural engineering, and connected functions. The company reports holding more than 600 patents worldwide and has received recognition from international design and innovation programs.The SE3SL+ reflects this development direction by integrating a removable battery, electric riding system, retractable structure, and application-based functions into a compact travel product.Its AIIDA recognition highlights the role of industrial design in coordinating these technical and practical requirements.About AirwheelAirwheel is an intelligent mobility and smart travel technology brand focused on electric mobility products and connected travel solutions. Its portfolio includes rideable smart suitcases, electric mobility devices, and intelligent transportation products designed for modern lifestyles.With a focus on product innovation, industrial design, and intelligent technology, Airwheel explores new possibilities at the intersection of mobility, travel, and everyday life.

Jonas

Airwheel Europe S.A.

+32 494 26 71 78

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Glide across the stage riding the Airwheel luxury AI wheel suitcase.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Airwheel Cabin Luxury suitcase Wins aiida award for the best Ai Wheel Carry on Travel 20inch Boarding Electric Luggage News Provided By Airwheel Europe S.A. October 02, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Emergency Services, Energy Industry, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.