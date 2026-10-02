'Jai Shri Ram' Slogans Spark Chaos During CJP Protest In Mumbai's Shivaji Park

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) High-voltage drama unfolded on Friday at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar during a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), after individuals wearing saffron mufflers arrived at the venue and began chanting "Jai Shri Ram" slogans, causing temporary tension in the area.

A major clash was averted due to the swift action and alertness of the Mumbai Police.

The demonstration at Shivaji Park was called by the CJP to demand the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Under the campaign slogan "Gyanu Its Done Bro" -- which resonated with the frustration of the youth -- a large number of young men and women, along with prominent personalities, joined the demonstration.

The protesters put forward three key demands, including resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, a thorough investigation into the Special Inquiry Report (SIR) process, and repeal of the Election Commission Act, 2023.

While the protest was underway, an unexpected group wearing saffron mufflers entered the site and began shouting "Jai Shri Ram" slogans, sparking ideological friction and tension between the two groups.

The atmosphere turned volatile when a group of unidentified individuals wearing saffron mufflers entered the protest venue and raised intense "Jai Shri Ram" slogans.

The unexpected chanting caused chaos and sparked a temporary standoff between conflicting groups.

The Mumbai Police, who were deployed on duty, acted promptly by cordoning off and escorting the slogan-chanting group away from the venue.

Their timely intervention brought the situation under control, ensuring that no untoward incident occurred.

The Mumbai Police personnel deployed at the site acted swiftly to segregate and escort the sloganeering group away from the main gathering.

Law enforcement's vigilant response prevented any major violent outbreak, restoring order to the demonstration area.

The political or organisational affiliations of those who raised the counter-slogans remain unconfirmed.