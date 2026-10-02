BVR ONE Partners With Nextgen AI Technologies To Bring Enterprise AI And Agentic Intelligence To The BVR WORLD Ecosystem

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The strategic partnership brings together BVR WORLD's real-world operating business ecosystem with NextGen AI's enterprise AI, intelligent automation, and agentic AI capabilities, with Denis Dreni joining as a strategic technology partner to support AI integration across the ecosystem.

Bali, Indonesia, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BVR ONE, the utility token powering BVR WORLD, has entered into a strategic technology partnership with NextGen AI Technologies Inc., strengthening the BVR WORLD ecosystem through enterprise artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and agentic AI.









As part of the partnership, Denis Dreni, Founder & CEO of NextGen AI Technologies, will work alongside the BVR team as a strategic AI technology partner for BVR World and BVR ONE.

The collaboration is designed to bring advanced AI capabilities into BVR WORLD, supporting the development of smarter customer experiences, intelligent business operations, data-driven decision-making, and scalable digital solutions across the ecosystem.

Bringing AI Into the BVR WORLD

NextGen AI Technologies specializes in enterprise AI and agentic workforce infrastructure, enabling organizations to deploy, manage, and scale AI-powered capabilities across business functions. Its platform is designed to support AI agents across areas including customer engagement, sales, operations, finance, and other enterprise workflows.

Through the partnership, BVR and NextGen AI Technologies will explore how these capabilities can be integrated across BVR WORLD's real-world operating businesses, while supporting the utility and broader digital infrastructure surrounding BVR ONE.

The collaboration will focus on several key areas:



AI-Powered Customer Experiences: developing intelligent and responsive experiences across BVR's customer touchpoints.

Intelligent Automation: applying AI to streamline repetitive workflows and improve operational efficiency.

Data Intelligence: turning business and customer data into actionable insights to support smarter decision-making.

Agentic AI Capabilities: exploring AI-powered digital workers that can support specific business functions and workflows. Scalable Digital Solutions: building AI capabilities that can grow alongside the BVR ecosystem.

Connecting Real-World Asset Businesses with AI and Digital Innovation









For BVR ONE, the partnership represents another step toward BVR Group Asia's broader vision of connecting real-world operating businesses, digital technology, AI, and blockchain infrastructure within one integrated ecosystem.

At the center of this ecosystem is BVR WORLD, where BVR's real-world businesses, lifestyle services, and Web3 infrastructure come together. BVR ONE functions as the utility token powering the ecosystem, providing the digital utility layer that connects its participating components.

Rather than treating AI as a standalone technology layer, BVR and NextGen AI Technologies will explore how intelligent systems can become embedded into the way businesses operate, interact with customers, and generate value.

“AI is becoming an increasingly important layer of how businesses operate, and our goal is to make it practical and connected to the real-world operating businesses within the BVR World Ecosystem. Our collaboration with NextGen AI Technologies allows us to explore how enterprise AI and agentic technology can support our ecosystem, from customer experiences and operations to data intelligence and digital innovation.” - Herb Meiner, Founder and CEO, BVR ONE.

“BVR WORLD is exactly the kind of ecosystem where an AI workforce creates compounding value, real-world businesses, connected infrastructure, and a token economy that rewards intelligent operations. We are not here to add an AI feature to BVR. We are here to build BVR, an AI workforce that works, scales, and governs itself, so every business inside the BVR WORLD ecosystem can operate smarter, faster, and with complete accountability.” - Denis Dreni, Founder & CEO, NextGen AI Technologies Inc.



Building the Next Layer of BVR ONE

The partnership between BVR ONE and NextGen AI Technologies reflects a shared vision of building technology that is not isolated from business, but integrated into it. As BVR WORLD continues to expand its network of real-world operating businesses and digital infrastructure, the collaboration with NextGen AI Technologies will support the exploration and development of AI-powered solutions designed to make the ecosystem more intelligent, connected, and scalable. Together, BVR ONE and NextGen AI Technologies are working toward a future where AI, real-world businesses, digital infrastructure, and emerging technologies operate as connected parts of ONE ecosystem.

About BVR ONE

BVR ONE is the utility token powering BVR WORLD, an integrated ecosystem developed that connects businesses and lifestyle services. Backed by Real World Assets (RWA) and more than 40 years of operating businesses experience, BVR WORLD brings real-world businesses and digital innovation together to create meaningful experiences and economic value, with BVR ONE serving as the utility token to the ecosystem.

About NextGen AI Technologies Inc.

NextGen AI Technologies Inc. is the creator of the AI Workforce Operating Platform, the first enterprise-grade system purpose-built to hire, train, deploy, govern, and manage AI Team Members the way organizations manage their best human employees. Unlike point solutions or ecosystem-locked AI tools, NextGen AI sits above every layer of enterprise infrastructure, LLM-agnostic, vendor-neutral, and infrastructure-independent by design. Its platform, powered by Prime, gives enterprises a single command center to monitor, approve, and govern an entire AI workforce across departments, geographies, and business functions. NextGen AI is live in production across logistics, insurance, financial services, real estate, and transportation, delivering its first AI Team Member in as few as six weeks, with an average of 90 days to full ROI.

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