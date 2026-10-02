SHIBA INU CO-FOUNDER RUSS DAVIS TAKES THE STAGE IN BEVERLY HILLS AS STRATEGIC PARTNER OF BVR WORLD AND BVR ONE

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Web3 community-building leader who helped take Shiba Inu from approximately $1 million to a peak market capitalization of roughly $40 billion brought his experience, network, and community-building strategy to BVR WORLD.

Beverly Hills, CA, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Russ Davis, Founder of Marketing for Shiba Inu and Strategic Partner of BVR WORLD and BVR ONE, took the stage at WILDx Talk in Beverly Hills, where he shared the extraordinary story of helping build one of the world's most recognized cryptocurrency communities and explained why he has chosen to bring that experience to BVR WORLD and BVR ON.









Russ Davis was part of Shiba Inu's formative journey, helping develop the marketing and community strategy that contributed to SHIB's rise from approximately $1 million in market capitalization to a peak of roughly $40 billion.

It was a remarkable demonstration of what can happen when vision, storytelling, and a deeply engaged global community come together. At WILDx Talks, Davis brought those lessons to the conversation around BVR WORLD and its next stage of development.

As a strategic partner of BVR WORLD and BVR ONE, Davis is working alongside the BVR leadership team to help build an international community around an ecosystem grounded in operating businesses, real-world utility, technology, and relationships.

“Shiba Inu showed me firsthand what an extraordinary community can accomplish when people around the world believe in a common vision,” said Davis.“When I looked at BVR WORLD, I saw something very different but equally compelling, an ecosystem being built from real businesses, real customers, and real-world relationships. That's why I chose to become strategically involved.”

FROM SHIBA INU TO BVR WORLD

The Shiba Inu story demonstrated the extraordinary scale that a community can create in the digital economy. Davis now believes many of those lessons can be applied to the next generation of Web3 - one where community is connected with real-world businesses and utility.

BVR WORLD is being developed from the operating-business foundation of BVR Group Asia, with activities spanning property, hospitality, lifestyle, wellness, food and beverage, professional services, and other sectors.

BVR ONE is being developed as the digital utility ecosystem connecting participation, businesses, rewards, and communities throughout BVR WORLD.

The businesses came first.

The customers came first.

The relationships came first.

Now BVR is building the technology and global community to connect them. That distinction is central to why Davis has aligned himself with BVR.

“I've already lived through one of the most extraordinary examples of community growth in Web3,” Davis said.“BVR gives us an opportunity to take everything we've learned about community and combine it with an existing real-world business ecosystem. That is what makes this next chapter so interesting.”

WHY RUSS DAVIS BELIEVES IN BVR









BVR WORLD was founded by international entrepreneur Herb Meiner, Founder & CEO of BVR Group Asia, BVR WORLD, and BVR ONE. For decades, Meiner's businesses have operated around a philosophy embedded directly in the BVR name: Building Valuable Relationships.

For Meiner, bringing Davis into the BVR ecosystem represents an important convergence between decades of real-world business experience and the extraordinary community-building capabilities demonstrated by Web3.

“Russ has already been part of building something that demonstrates the enormous power of a global community,” said Meiner.“He understands how belief, communication, relationships, and community can transform an idea into a worldwide movement. Having Russ choose to bring that experience and his network to BVR WORLD and BVR ONE is an important validation of what we are building.”

BEVERLY HILLS: A NEW CHAPTER

At WILDx Talks, Davis represented BVR WORLD and BVR ONE before an audience of entrepreneurs, investors, business leaders, creators, and other influential attendees. During his presentation, he shared insights from the Shiba Inu journey, from its early days through extraordinary global community growth, before turning to the future and explaining why he has chosen BVR WORLD as part of his next chapter.

About BVR ONE

BVR ONE is the utility token powering BVR WORLD, an integrated ecosystem developed that connects businesses and lifestyle services. Backed by Real World Assets (RWA) and more than 40 years of operating businesses experience, BVR WORLD brings real-world businesses and digital innovation together to create meaningful experiences and economic value, with BVR ONE serving as the utility token to the ecosystem. Learn more at, or meet the founder on YouTube at @RockItLikeHerb.

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