Gandhi's Name, Ideology Cannot Be Erased: Shivakumar

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 2 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday said Mahatma Gandhi had been accepted by the world and that no one could erase his name, legacy or ideology.

Shivakumar participated in several programmes organised to mark Gandhi Jayanti.

He paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his portrait near the Gandhi statue on the Vidhana Soudha premises.

He later attended a programme at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office, where he felicitated pourakarmikas (civic workers) and unveiled a Mahatma Gandhi memorial pillar at Government Arts College.

He also attended the Mahatma Gandhi Seva Awards ceremony at Gandhi Bhavan.

“Everyone remembers Mahatma Gandhi and pays respect to his statue. Even foreign dignitaries visiting India go to Rajghat and pay their respects,” Shivakumar said.

He added that Gandhi had been accepted by both the people and the world, and that no one could remove his statue or erase his name and ideology.

Describing Gandhi as the soul of India, Shivakumar said he was a great personality who conveyed the message of peace and coexistence to the world.

“People belonging to any political party should not hesitate to accept Gandhian ideology. The present generation should seriously discuss this,” he said.

Shivakumar said the country was witnessing a conflict between Gandhian and anti-Gandhian ideologies.

“There are two ideologies in this country. One is a family that accepts Gandhian principles and the other is a group that opposes Gandhian ideology. The country is witnessing the conflict between these two,” he said.

He said an individual's death could not bring an end to his ideology, pointing out that Gandhi's statues existed in several countries and that his thoughts were studied at universities across the world.

“Gandhi was an exceptional leader and a messenger of peace who conveyed the message of peace not only to India but to the entire world,” Shivakumar said.

He added that those who follow Gandhian principles are part of the Gandhi family and that his government was moving forward on the path of Gandhi's ideology.

Recalling Gandhi's teachings, Shivakumar said respect earned through power was not permanent, while respect earned through service was lasting.

He also referred to Gandhi's message that one must be fearless to become free and said he was not afraid while undertaking any work.

Shivakumar urged the younger generation to adopt Gandhi's principles of non-violence and peace.

He said countries, including China, were teaching Gandhian principles to children and that Gandhi's ideas had gained global recognition.

Recalling his entry into politics, Shivakumar said Gandhian leader S. Kariyappa had inspired him when he was 12 or 13 years old.

“My parents took me to him and told me that he had participated in the freedom struggle. Seeing the respect people gave politicians at that time made me think that I too should enter politics,” he said.

Shivakumar added that he entered politics with the belief that it provides an opportunity to serve the people.

He also said that a book on Mahatma Gandhi would be released soon.