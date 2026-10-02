BJP Attributes Rahul Gandhi's 'Silence' On Captain Smit Machchhar To 'Vote Bank Politics'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday lashed out at the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, saying that the latter is silent on the bravery showcased by Flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar due to his "compulsion for vote bank politics" and "disregard" for India's honour.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said: "Every Indian and every person of Indian origin across the world is proud that Captain Smit Machchhar prevented a 9/11-style terror attack. The entire world is saluting India and thanking the country for the bravery displayed by Captain Smit Machchhar, who is an Indian."

"Yet, the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who is a public figure and not a private individual, has not said a word in support of Captain Smit Machchhar. He has not posted a single social media post or shared a video message for the pilot or his family, despite regularly speaking on a range of issues on his social media account," Bhandari added.

"It is not a mere coincidence. Rahul Gandhi's silence on Captain Smit Machchhar, who saved over 170 lives, is driven by a calculated 'vote-bank' compulsion," he claimed.

Adding to the criticism, Bhandari said: "Rahul Gandhi can express his views separately at INDIA bloc meetings and speak independently on issues concerning vote-bank politics, but he cannot say a single word in support of Captain Smit Machchhar."

The BJP leader accused the LoP of following a pattern, saying: "Whenever India feels proud as a nation, including for cross border surgical strikes against terrorism like Operation Sindoor, Congress doesn't take part in the celebrations and Rahul Gandhi is silent."

He remarked that LoP Gandhi's silence on the Indian pilot's "brave act" reflects the former's "hatred for India and its Constitution, love for his vote bank and disregard for India's growing global respect".

Pradeep Bhandari also pointed guns at the other INDIA bloc leaders, including former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP national spokesperson said: "Mamata Banerjee and other key leaders of the INDIA bloc, have also remained silent. The INDIA bloc knows that Captain Smit Machchhar brought honour to the country and that he is being discussed across the world. Yet, they (INDIA bloc) are not speaking in his support because they are behaving like vote-bank-driven terror apologists."

"The terror apologists are silent because they prioritise vote-bank politics over India's pride and honour. There can be no greater hatred or contempt for Indian democracy than what Rahul Gandhi has shown," Bhandari added.