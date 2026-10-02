MP: Friday Prayers Held Peacefully In Ujjain Amid Heavy Security

MENAFN - IANS) Ujjain, Oct 2 (IANS) Friday prayers were held peacefully across Ujjain on Friday amid heavy security deployment, five days after clashes broke out during protests over the removal of a portion of the Shahi Jama Masjid as part of a road-widening project.

The district administration put in place extensive security arrangements in and around the mosque and other sensitive locations, restricting movement on several roads and maintaining close surveillance across the city.

“Peace and normalcy have been fully restored in the city, and normal public life is continuing. Friday prayers were held peacefully,” Ujjain Collector Raushan Kumar Singh said.

The administration, however, continued the security deployment as a precautionary measure, particularly around the Shahi Masjid, where stone-pelting was reported during Monday's protest.

Barricades were erected up to 500 metres from the mosque, while movement was restricted at Gudri Square, Kanthal, the Khara Kuan Police Station area and near the Gebi Hanuman Temple.

Police personnel were deployed at the mosque and other places of worship across the city.

Additional forces were stationed at sensitive locations, while checkpoints were set up to monitor movement.

Singh appealed to residents not to pay attention to rumours or unverified information, especially content circulating on social media.

He urged people to remain cautious of AI-generated visuals that could be used to hurt sentiments and disturb communal harmony.

The Collector said individuals attempting to disturb peace were being continuously monitored and that strict action would be taken against them.

The security measures were put in place following Monday's confrontation, during which police used tear-gas shells to disperse a crowd that allegedly pelted stones while protesting against the removal of a portion of the Shahi Masjid during road-widening work.

The Shahi Masjid, believed to be around 100 years old, has remained at the centre of the dispute since the demolition of the affected section.

Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said security forces had been deployed at various locations in view of Friday prayers and that police officials had remained in contact with Muslim religious leaders across the city and rural areas to ensure peace.

Three companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Special Task Force (STF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were deployed, in addition to local police personnel.

Eight drones and around 100 CCTV cameras were used for surveillance.

“Since Thursday, officials have been in contact with Muslim religious leaders across the city and district, including rural areas, and all of them appealed for peace. Security forces were deployed, and all mosques were covered,” Sharma said.

Senior officials, including Divisional Commissioner Ashish Singh, DIG Navneet Bhasin, the Collector and the Superintendent of Police, monitored the law-and-order situation.

Authorities said the security arrangements would continue in sensitive areas as a precaution while urging people to maintain peace and refrain from circulating unverified or provocative content.