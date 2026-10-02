Punjab BJP Seeks Justice For Dalit Youth's Family, Questions Police Action

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 2 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab on Friday demanded justice for the family of Sanamdeep Singh, a 23-year-old Dalit youth from Kanoi village in Sangrur district, who died by suicide on September 26.

The BJP also alleged that the Punjab Police cremated the body without the consent or presence of family members.

Addressing the media in Chandigarh along with members of the victim's family, Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon alleged that the incident reflected a deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state and the failure of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to protect the rights of Dalit families.

State BJP media head Vineet Joshi and the party's Sangrur district president, Daman Bajwa, were also present.

Members of the affected family, including Sanamdeep Singh's brother Ravi Singh, father Paramjeet Singh and cousin Vikramjeet Singh, shared their account of the events.

“Punjab is presently going through a very difficult situation. We are receiving regular complaints of atrocities and discrimination against Dalits under the AAP government,” Dhillon said.

He added that despite Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann belonging to Sangrur district, such incidents continued to be reported from the area.

Dhillon further alleged that the law-and-order situation had deteriorated to such an extent that the cremation of the victim could not take place in his own village and in the presence of family members.

He alleged that the police cremated the body in the absence of the family and without their consent.

The BJP leader also alleged that the victim's mother had been taken away by the police and claimed that police personnel were acting under pressure from AAP minister Aman Arora, whom he described as being close to the village sarpanch.

Dhillon said the BJP was demanding justice for the affected family and alleged that the Punjab government had“turned a blind eye” to the matter.

“We have also urged senior police authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident,” he said.

He added that the party had sought information regarding the whereabouts of the victim's mother and demanded that she be reunited with the family.