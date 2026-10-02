Kerala: BJP Approaches DGP Over Alleged One-Sided Police Action

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 2 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday lodged a formal complaint with Kerala Director General of Police Ravada Chandrasekhar, alleging that the police were adopting a one-sided approach in dealing with incidents of violence involving Congress and BJP workers.

A BJP delegation met the DGP and submitted a memorandum containing complaints raised by state BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MLA, regarding the alleged selective action by the police.

BJP national executive member P.K. Krishnadas said after the meeting that the party had brought to the DGP's notice what it described as improper police action in several incidents of violence reported in the state in recent days.

The BJP alleged that police personnel remained passive while Congress workers attacked a vehicle near the BJP state office and allegedly targeted Thiruvananthapuram South district president Mukkampalamoodu Biju.

The party claimed that nearly 100 police personnel were present at the spot but failed to intervene.

It also alleged that no arrests had been made in connection with the attack on the BJP state office.

At the same time, BJP workers were arrested under non-bailable provisions in connection with the alleged attack on a District Congress Committee (DCC) office, the party said.

The BJP further alleged that one of its workers was kept naked in a lock-up for several hours and demanded a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

The party also alleged the presence of individuals with links to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) during violent incidents involving Congress and Youth Congress workers.

It demanded an impartial investigation into the alleged links.

The BJP cited another instance of what it termed unequal treatment.

The party alleged that its workers were booked under non-bailable provisions for showing black flags to Minister K.M. Shaji, while Youth Congress workers who protested against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's vehicle were booked under comparatively less severe provisions.

“Law should be equal for everyone,” the BJP said.

The party also alleged that the Congress was increasingly coming under the influence of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Jamaat-e-Islami, and claimed that political pressure should not influence police functioning.

Krishnadas said the alleged one-sided action was eroding public confidence in the police and demanded impartial enforcement of the law.

BJP leaders said the party would launch stronger democratic protests unless action was taken against those responsible for attacks on BJP workers and the party's state office.