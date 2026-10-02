Congress Will Continue To Fragment: Rajasthan BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 2 (IANS) During his visit to Rajsamand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President Madan Rathore criticised the Congress, saying that the party had experienced fragmentation in the past, remains fragmented at present, and will continue to face such divisions in the future.

Rathore said the public had become disillusioned with the Congress because, in his view, the party lacked a clear policy and vision for taking the country forward.

He said that when mismatched alliances are formed without a clear objective, policy or underlying direction, their eventual disintegration becomes inevitable.

Rathore emphasised that a political organisation cannot be strengthened through what he described as a“haphazardly cobbled-together patchwork” of disparate elements, adding that such an approach ultimately leads to fragmentation.

During his visit, Rathore held a meeting with BJP workers and discussed organisational matters.

He described party workers as the BJP's greatest strength and said they were the“kingmakers” of the organisation.

He added that the party continuously monitors the work of its capable and active members.

Rathore said that workers who have not yet been assigned organisational responsibilities for any reason would also receive recognition and opportunities at the appropriate time.

He further said that no section of society was currently dissatisfied with the BJP and that, wherever people had grievances regarding any issue, the party would engage in dialogue and listen to their concerns.

Rathore said the BJP's doors are always open to individuals who believe in national interest, place the nation above all else, and are committed to public service and patriotism.

He called upon party workers to unite and work with full strength to secure victory in the upcoming Panchayat elections, just as they had worked during the local body elections.

Rathore said the BJP had no shortage of capable workers and described this as a reflection of the party's organisational strength.

“We have a vast cadre of competent and dedicated workers,” he said, adding that when capable workers are allowed to contest elections as party candidates, they can earn the trust of voters and contribute to public service.