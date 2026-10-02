Delhi BJP Chief Slams AAP, CJP For Flop Protests

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra on Friday attacked the AAP and the Cockroach Janta Party for staging a drama at Jantar Mantar and in Mumbai in the name of“Protecting the Right to Vote”.

He said the gathering was not about safeguarding democracy but an attempt to conceal the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) potential defeat in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

In Delhi, the AAP staged a protest in collaboration with some communist parties, he said.

“Neither the youth of Delhi nor ordinary citizens turned up. The gathering consisted of only 500–600 AAP workers and leaders. They assembled without permission, obstructed traffic, disrupted metro services, and then started crying that democracy is in danger,” he said.

“These are the very people who indulged in corruption in Delhi for 10 years, were involved in the liquor scam, and are now levelling allegations against the Election Commission out of fear of defeat,” he said.

In Mumbai, some students staged a protest under the banner of the“Cockroach Janta Party”, he said, adding that this is the same CJP that was completely rejected by students in college campus elections in Chandigarh and Delhi.

"After securing zero seats, they are now creating a ruckus on streets," said Malhotra.

“This circus is being staged to divert attention from the failures of the AAP government in Punjab, unemployment, and the collapse of law and order,” he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has always stood firm in defending the right to vote. However, the right to vote does not mean that you can spread falsehoods, gather crowds, and attack institutions, said Malhotra.

“I want to ask the AAP and these fake student organisations: Why has the drug menace not been curbed in Punjab? Why have the youth not been provided employment?” he asked.

“The people of Delhi have rejected you. Now, the country will reject you as well. The BJP stands firmly with the Constitution and democracy, and we strongly condemn these hypocritical protests,” said Malhotra.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the AAP leaders' protest alleging vote theft, levelling accusations against the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), and demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar are clear signs of their political frustration.

Despite their best efforts, AAP leaders failed to attract the participation of ordinary youth or Delhi residents in today's protest, making the entire exercise a complete failure, he said.

The Delhi BJP Spokesperson said that the AAP appears to be facing certain defeat in the upcoming elections in Punjab and Goa, along with the likely loss of its national party status.

“Frustrated by this prospect, AAP leaders are now blaming the Election Commission and fabricating excuses to conceal their anticipated electoral defeat in both states,” he said.

It would be better for AAP leaders to focus on curbing corruption within their own government in Punjab instead of blaming the Election Commission, he said.