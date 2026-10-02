Naval Commanders' Conference 2026 Ends With Call For High Operational Preparedness

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Naval commanders discussed operational preparedness, logistics, maintenance and reforms undertaken in the field of training and human resource management at a three-day conference, which concluded here, an official said on Friday.

The second edition of the biannual Naval Commanders' Conference 2026, conducted from September 29 to October 1, was addressed by Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada, who highlighted the importance of accelerating technology adoption, said the official in a statement.

Prasada also stressed strengthening domestic capabilities in key sectors such as semiconductors, AI and quantum technologies.

The operational preparedness and logistics were discussed against the backdrop of the evolving global security environment, rapid advances in technology, including the absorption of AI, and the growing role of autonomous and uncrewed systems, the statement said.

During the three-day conference, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General N.S. Raja Subramani and Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth also interacted with the Naval Commanders, said the statement.

General Subramani, CDS, underscored the Navy's role as a strategic force multiplier in safeguarding national interests and commended the Indian Navy's operational commitment to maintaining energy security, along with its sustained efforts towards technology absorption and indigenisation.

He also highlighted the importance of technology-driven transformation, resilience, and greater integration among the Defence Forces.

Chief of the Army Staff General Seth outlined the preparedness of the Indian Army to address regional security challenges.

On the opening day of the conference, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the Indian Navy's key role in ensuring strategic depth, highlighting that the presence of Indian warships extends to the South China Sea, the Mediterranean and the Atlantic Ocean.

Underlining the Navy's efforts towards achieving self-reliance in the defence sector, Rajnath Singh emphasised,“The Indian Navy's warship production ecosystem is now meeting global benchmarks. The warships commissioned recently contain over 75 per cent indigenous content. In the times ahead, we must not only meet our own requirements but also export our warships to friendly foreign nations.”

The key deliberations during the Commanders' Conference emphasised jointness, interagency coordination, optimal utilisation of resources and strategic alignment towards building a combat-ready, credible, cohesive and future-ready force.