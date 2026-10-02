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The IMN forecasts greater atmospheric instability starting this Friday and continuing over the next few days. The weekend will be marked by an increase in atmospheric instability in Costa Rica due to the approach and activation of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) near the country.

Starting this Friday, October 2, this condition will favor a constant influx of moisture from the Pacific Ocean into national territory, leading to humid, muggy (bochornoso) conditions and favorable environments for precipitation.

According to the National Meteorological Institute (IMN), rainfall could occur from the early hours of the day in sectors along the Pacific coast, while afternoon precipitation is expected throughout the entire national territory. These conditions could extend into the early hours of the night, meaning the rainy pattern will persist for a large part of the weekend.

Although atmospheric instability will increase, the IMN noted that no tropical waves are forecast to pass over Costa Rica during the coming days. The increase in rainfall will be primarily related to the proximity and activation of the Intertropical Convergence Zone, alongside the constant inflow of moisture originating from the Pacific.

The post IMN Announces Increased Rainfall and Humid Conditions for This Weekend appeared first on The Costa Rica News.