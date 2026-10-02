Ivan's Blinds And More Brings Decades Of Coachella Valley Expertise To New Website

This is Ivan's Blinds and More's Logo

Ivan's Blinds and More, serving the Coachella Valley since 1991, launches a new website built with Window Treatment Marketing Pros to help local homeowners.

- Ivan SamuelsLA QUINTA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ivan's Blinds and More, a family-owned window treatment company serving the Coachella Valley since 1991, is proud to announce the launch of its new website. Created with assistance from Window Treatment Marketing Pros, the site makes it easier for homeowners to compare window treatments and explore solutions for desert conditions. Visitors can also find service information specific to communities throughout the Coachella Valley.“We have worked in homes throughout the Coachella Valley for more than 30 years, and we wanted the website to reflect the knowledge our team brings to every project,” said Ivan Samuels, owner of Ivan's Blinds and More.“Homeowners here have specific concerns about heat and strong sunlight. The new site gives them better information about the products that can address those concerns, so they can feel more informed when they meet with our team.”The new website organizes Ivan's Blinds and More's extensive product selection around how homeowners research window treatments. Visitors can compare interior and exterior options, explore motorization, and see examples of completed work before scheduling a consultation. Dedicated service-area content provides more relevant information for homeowners across the Coachella Valley. Visitors can also find blog content and product information covering common concerns such as desert heat and glare, along with guidance on indoor comfort and energy efficiency.In partnership with Window Treatment Marketing Pros, Ivan's Blinds and More has also strengthened its online visibility through search engine optimization (SEO) and pay-per-click (PPC) advertising. The SEO strategy helps people searching for specific products or local window treatment services find relevant pages on the new website. Targeted PPC campaigns support those efforts by connecting the company with homeowners actively searching for window treatment solutions. Together, SEO and PPC help more local customers find useful information from Ivan's Blinds and More when they need it.“Ivan's Blinds and More already had decades of local experience and a strong reputation in the Coachella Valley,” said Will Hanke, founder of Window Treatment Marketing Pros.“Our goal was to build a website that makes that expertise easier for homeowners to find and understand. The new site also gives Ivan's a stronger foundation for SEO and PPC as the company continues reaching customers throughout its service area.”Ivan's Blinds and More remains committed to helping homeowners choose window treatments suited to their homes and the Coachella Valley climate. Since 1991, the company has worked with local homeowners to address intense sunlight and heat without overlooking privacy or design. Its team provides personalized recommendations based on each home and professionally installs the selected products for lasting performance.Visit to explore the new website and learn more about custom window treatments from Ivan's Blinds and More.For more information about Ivan's Blinds and More and its services, call (760) 777-7670.For website and digital marketing support, visit Window Treatment Marketing Pros at or call (314) 470-1180.

Ivan Samuels

Ivan's Blinds & More

+1 760-777-7670

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ivan's Blinds and More Brings Decades of Coachella Valley Expertise to New Website News Provided By Window Treatment Marketing Pros October 02, 2026, 16:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Textiles & Fabric Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.