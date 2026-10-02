South Africa: New R105 Million Ravensmead Community Day Centre Opens To The Public

The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness celebrated the official opening of the new Ravensmead Community Day Centre (CDC) on 2 October 2026, marking a major milestone in strengthening primary healthcare and improving access to essential health services for the growing Ravensmead community.

The new facility replaces the existing clinic, which could no longer adequately meet the healthcare needs of the community. Strategically located in the Ravensmead area, the modern facility is designed to improve accessibility, patient flow, and the overall healthcare experience for an estimated 6 800 patients accessing care monthly.

Western Cape Minister of Health and Wellness Mireille Wenger said that investing in modern, well-designed healthcare facilities was one of her key priorities.“Patient well-being has been placed at the centre of this design and with the expansion of services at this new clinic, we are building a stronger, more accessible healthcare system for all.”

With an investment of more than R105 million, the new CDC brings an expanded basket of healthcare services under one roof, including emergency care, chronic disease management, HIV and TB services, mental health support, maternal and child healthcare, youth-friendly services, oral health and dental care, and pharmacy services.

The facility will offer the following services:



Emergency care and minor adult ailments

School health services and Youth Zones

Chronic disease management and nutrition support

Mental health and registered counselling services

HIV and TB services, including prevention of vertical transmission

Antenatal and postnatal care

Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) and well-baby services

Integrated Management of Childhood Illnesses (IMCI)

Contraception and sexual and reproductive health services

Cervical cancer screening Pharmacy services

The CDC will operate from 07:00 to 16:30, with the existing healthcare team transitioning to the new facility to ensure continuity of care. The team includes medical officers, professional and clinical nurses, pharmacy personnel and administrative support staff. Designed around patients, the new facility prioritises accessibility, comfort and an improved healthcare experience. Features include improved patient flow, spacious areas for designated care and spaces that maximise natural light and ventilation. Its central location also makes it more accessible to residents who rely on public transport.

Dr Michael Phillips, Director of the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness Northern and Tygerberg Sub-structure is grateful that the envisioned new facility is finally a reality for the community and surrounding areas.“The vision has become a reality for the Ravensmead community. Through all the pain, struggles, negotiations, and engagements we have jointly manifested the dream of the Ravensmead community and surrounding communities accessing care. May this facility be a pleasant experience as citizens journey through its corridors.”

The opening of the Ravensmead CDC represents a significant investment in healthcare infrastructure and the department of Health and Wellness commitment to bringing quality healthcare services closer to communities. Modern, well-designed facilities support healthcare workers, improve the patient experience and contribute to reducing congestion.

Sr Izanne van Heerden, the Operational Manager of Ravensmead Community Day Centre expresses her excitement.“We are incredibly excited to welcome our patients into their new clinic. This is more than just a new building, it is a place where our community can access the care and support, they need, in a more comfortable and welcoming environment.”

“Our staff have been looking forward to this moment, and we are proud to be part of this new chapter for Ravensmead. We ask our community to make this facility their own, to look after it and to work with us as we continue to improve the services we provide. We know there may be a few teething problems as we settle in, but we are committed to making this a positive experience for everyone who walks through our doors,” continues Sr van Heerden.

Feeling hopeful about the new facility, Community member and Chairperson of health Committee, Dawn Marcus looks forward to representing her community and advocating for improved healthcare services.“This new facility gives us reason to be hopeful about the future. It reminds us that when people come together with a common goal, positive change is possible. For many of us, receiving the right care at the right time can make a profound difference in their lives. As the Community Health Forum, we believe that healthcare works best when the community and healthcare providers work together. Our role is not only to listen to the concerns and needs of our residents, but also to help build a stronger relationship between our community and the healthcare services available to us.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Western Cape Government: Office of the Premier.