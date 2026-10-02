Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Presides Over The Opening Of“THE COLOURS OF AFRICA 2026” To Promote Thailand - Africa Relations And Opportunities For Cooperation

On 28 September 2026, H.E. Mr. Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, presided over the opening ceremony of "THE COLOURS OF AFRICA 2026", organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the African Embassies and Honorary Consulates in Thailand. Held at Central Park mall in Bangkok, the event showcased Africa's vibrant cultures and economic potential, while promoting greater awareness of Thailand - Africa relations and partnerships of the Global South.

The event featured a range of activities, including: (1) cultural booths presented by the Embassies of Morocco, South Africa, Egypt, Uganda, and Kenya, as well as the Honorary Consulate of Tanzania; (2) Thai - African cultural performances by the "Sun Der" band and a traditional Ugandan dance troupe; (3) a Business Talk entitled "Africa: Why not Africa? We've Been There!", featuring insights from Mr. Chumpol Pijarnsan, General Manager of KRYT Trading Co., Ltd., Ms. Panrawee Meesapya, Independent Consultant on International Affairs and Public Policy, and Mr. Phannapat Wirathirachot, Managing Director of Prima Biz. General Trading L.L.C.; (4) a Special Talk entitled "From Thailand to Ghana: Real Life in Africa You Might Not Know" featuring Ms. Jeffy Nachapim Supanimittrakul (Jeffy Madame Gold Mine); and (5) Kenya Airways air-ticket prize draw.

Another highlight of the event, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized painting and English public speaking competitions for secondary school students under the theme“Thailand - Africa: Friendship across Continents.” The competitions aimed to enhance students' knowledge and understanding of Thailand - Africa relations. The competitions were judged by Mrs. Urasa Mongkolnavin, Director-General of the Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs, together with members of the African Diplomatic Corps in Thailand.

The event marked the 6th edition of "THE COLOURS OF AFRICA", which received an enthusiastic response. The event aimed to foster people-to-people relations, which serve as an important foundation for advancing multifaceted cooperation between Thailand and African countries under the Thailand - Africa Initiative (TAI).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand.