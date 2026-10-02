Spare Unveils Agency-Wide Spare AI For Transit Agencies And Cities

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Spare AI connects agency data, knowledge and workflows so transit teams can find answers, get work done and create more capacity across their organizations.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Spare today unveiled Spare AI, an agency-wide AI platform that connects the information, systems and workflows transit agencies and cities rely on every day.

Transit agencies manage complex organizations and are being asked to do more with less, meanwhile the information employees need is often spread across operational systems, financial platforms, policies, contracts, board records and internal communications. To keep up, employees are increasingly turning to general-purpose AI tools that aren't built for transit or connected to agency systems.

The shift is already underway, and it carries real risk. Research from LayerX found that 45% of enterprise employees actively use generative AI tools, while 40% of files uploaded to GenAI applications contain personally identifiable information (PII).

Spare AI connects every system and every person across the agency. What happens in the agency, Spare AI knows. What you want to happen, Spare AI can execute. Employees can find information, understand what's happening and act on it without knowing where the data lives. AI agents and workflows carry out work across connected systems, from investigating issues and preparing outputs to monitoring changes and flagging what needs attention, all within guardrails that keep every answer and action secure, compliant, accurate and relevant.

The Spare AI platform brings together four core capabilities:

- Conversational access. Employees ask questions in natural language and get source-backed answers specific to their role, without needing to know where the information lives. Connectors link Spare AI to the operations, maintenance, finance, HR and productivity systems agencies already use.

- Cross-system intelligence and agency context. Spare AI combines the agency's operational data and institutional knowledge, including policies, procedures, contracts and board records, into one shared picture of what's happening. Agencies can also opt in to learn from the wider Spare community through peer benchmarks, the practices behind better results, and what worked and didn't, while controlling exactly what they share.

- Governance and role-based control. Agencies decide what employees and AI can access, which actions AI can take, how sensitive information is handled, and when a person must review or approve.

- Agentic workflows. AI agents can gather information, analyze changes, prepare and carry out work and monitor conditions across connected systems, escalating issues that need human attention.

AI is already becoming part of how transit teams work with Spare. Agencies are using natural language to investigate performance, ask questions about their operations and get answers from their data without manually building reports. From March to August, Spare AI usage grew 2,247%.

"Transit has always solved its hardest problems together. What we heard from our community was clear: agencies want AI they can trust, and they don't want to figure it out alone,” said Kristoffer Vik Hansen, CEO and Co-Founder of Spare.“Spare AI is built on the foundation they already run, and it gets smarter for your agency as your team uses it, while keeping your agency's data and insights safe."

Spare already works at the core of transit operations for major agencies including MBTA, DART, PSTA, OCTA and LA Metro. This launch expands that foundation beyond transit operations, connecting Spare with 3rd party systems and organizational knowledge agencies use across operations, planning, finance, administration, leadership, and more.

“AI is changing software from something people have to navigate into something that can help them accomplish more,” said Josh Andrews, COO and Co-Founder at Spare.“For transit agencies, that means bringing the data, knowledge and workflows already at the heart of their organizations into a more natural way of working.”

Spare launches Spare AI Founding Agency Program

Alongside the announcement, Spare is opening the Spare AI Founding Agency Program, a small cohort of transit agencies and cities that will work directly with Spare to guide the platform's development.

Participating organizations will receive early access to Spare AI, subsidized AI credits to use during their first year, direct support from Spare's product and engineering teams for configuration and implementation, and a meaningful role in shaping the product roadmap.

About Spare

Spare is the AI-native transit operations platform that helps government agencies deliver more reliable, efficient and community-focused mobility. Spare brings together paratransit, microtransit, fixed route and asset management so agencies can run essential services with greater accuracy, visibility and confidence.

Trusted by hundreds of transit agencies and municipalities, Spare works with major agencies including LA Metro, DART, PSTA, MBTA and AC Transit/BART. Learn more at .

Maria Osipova

Spare

+1 855-551-0585

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Capacity for What Matters | Spare AI

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Spare Unveils Agency-Wide Spare AI For Transit Agencies and Cities News Provided By Spare October 02, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.