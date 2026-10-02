Generative Engine Optimization (GEO)

The AI Visibility Playbook by PhDr. Oliver Scharfenberg reviews common claims about GEO and is available as a free download.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Syntharis Group, a Dubai-based consultancy for AI visibility and search, has released The AI Visibility Playbook by its founder and CEO, PhDr. Oliver Scharfenberg, as a free download. The book runs to more than 200 pages and examines frequently repeated claims about Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), the practice of making companies visible in answers generated by AI systems such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Perplexity. It is available at .One of the claims the book reviews is that search engines are losing relevance. It cites an analysis by Graphite of Similarweb data for more than 40,000 large US websites, which found that organic search traffic declined by about 2.5 percent year over year, compared with declines of 25 to 60 percent that are often quoted. According to the book, GEO builds on search engine optimization rather than replacing it: crawlable pages, clear structure and useful content remain prerequisites for both AI answers and traditional rankings.The book also addresses strategies focused on a single AI platform. It refers to a 2026 report by the AI search analytics firm Goodie, based on 41 business-to-business brand websites, in which ChatGPT's share of measurable AI referrals fell from 89 to 63 percent over roughly eight months, while Claude's share rose from 1.4 to 18.5 percent. Other studies using different methods continue to show ChatGPT well ahead. The book recommends that companies monitor several AI engines rather than one.'What protects a company is not exciting,' said Oliver Scharfenberg, founder and CEO of Syntharis Group. 'Change one thing on a group of pages, leave a similar group alone, ask the same buyer questions before and after, and only roll out what actually moved the result. It is slower than following the latest trend, but in my experience it is the approach that still holds up a year later.'A further section covers reputation risks in AI-generated answers. The book describes an experiment published by Ahrefs in which a researcher created a fictitious company, published fabricated stories about it online and found that most of the AI tools tested repeated them as fact. It also refers to a May 2026 decision of the Regional Court of Munich I (case no. 26 O 869/26), which issued an injunction in summary proceedings against Google concerning statements about two Munich publishers generated by its AI Overviews, and treated the generated text as Google's own content. An appeal is pending. For companies that find AI systems describing them inaccurately, the book outlines a nine-step response, starting with documenting the answer and correcting the company's own sources, with legal action as the final step.The playbook also sets out ethical boundaries for GEO work. It advises against fake reviews, networks of websites created only to promote a brand, borrowed credentials and invented statistics. According to the book, AI-assisted content creation is acceptable as long as the result is accurate and useful to readers.'Influence these systems by being more trustworthy, never by pretending to be,' Scharfenberg said. 'That is the only version of this work that keeps paying off as the models get better at telling the difference.'

Oliver Scharfenberg

Syntharis Group FZCO

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Syntharis Group Releases Free 200-Page Guide on Generative Engine Optimization News Provided By Quality Standardization and Certification LLC October 02, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.