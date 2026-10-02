Blue Brothers Acquires Z-Best Furnace & Duct Cleaning, Serving Regina Since 2001

Blue Brothers President Jayce Nikbakht (right) and Z-Best founder Dave Ramsbottom in Regina, Saskatchewan.

Z-Best founder Dave Ramsbottom (left) with the Nikbakht family at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building in Regina.

The Blue Brothers team with its fleet at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building in Regina.

Blue Brothers welcomes Z-Best and its 35,000 Saskatchewan customers to the Nikbakht Brothers' growing family company

- Jayce Nikbakht, President, Blue Brothers® Services Inc.

REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Brothers® Services Inc., a family-run furnace and air duct cleaning company operating across Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia, has acquired Z-Best Furnace & Duct Cleaning Inc., a Regina company that has served homeowners and businesses since 2001. The acquisition brings one of Regina's longest-standing duct cleaning names into the Blue Brothers family, pairing Z-Best's 25-year reputation with a growing team that operates in three provinces.

Z-Best was founded in 2001 by Dave Ramsbottom and has served more than 35,000 customers. It operates two service trucks today and ran four at its peak.

Blue Brothers was founded in 2020 in Saskatoon by the Nikbakht brothers. Two of the brothers started out as young entrepreneurs, running a mobile car detailing business door to door in the city's Stonebridge neighbourhood, and filled their schedule on the first day. They bought matching shirts to look the part, Coden Nikbakht chose blue, and the name Blue Brothers stuck. When the brothers moved into furnace and air duct cleaning, they kept it. Blue Brothers® is now a registered trademark, and the company is led by the Nikbakht Brothers.

"We started as young entrepreneurs knocking on doors, hoping someone would give us a chance," said Jayce Nikbakht, President of Blue Brothers® Services Inc. "Dave spent 25 years building a business Regina trusts. Our job is to respect that history, look after his customers the way he did, and bring the team and systems behind Blue Brothers to it."

"I've always said I'm the world's best air duct cleaner, and I've spent 25 years proving it," said Dave Ramsbottom, founder of Z-Best. "I wanted my customers to go to a family that works the way I do."

What this means for Z-Best customers: Z-Best customers can keep calling (306) 533-5050 and booking through z-best, and they now have access to the full Blue Brothers service list, including dryer vent cleaning and commercial kitchen exhaust hood cleaning.

The acquisition strengthens Blue Brothers' Saskatchewan operations, where the company already serves Regina, Saskatoon, Moose Jaw, Weyburn and surrounding communities. Blue Brothers also serves Calgary, Alberta, and British Columbia's Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and the Kootenays. Its plan is to keep growing across Canada, by building its own teams and by acquiring established furnace and air duct cleaning companies with strong local roots, and it welcomes conversations with owners who are planning their next chapter.

"The foundation hasn't changed," Nikbakht said. "Family, teamwork, trust, persistence and consistency. And we're still getting started."

Questions and answers

Who owns Z-Best Furnace & Duct Cleaning? Blue Brothers® Services Inc., the family-run furnace and air duct cleaning company led by President Jayce Nikbakht, acquired Z-Best Furnace & Duct Cleaning Inc. on September 29, 2026.

What changes for Z-Best customers? Nothing about how they book. Z-Best customers keep calling (306) 533-5050 or booking through z-best, and they can now book the full Blue Brothers service list, including dryer vent cleaning and commercial kitchen exhaust hood cleaning.

Why does this matter for Regina? One of Regina's longest-standing furnace and duct cleaning names, serving the city since 2001, stays with a local family company and now has the Blue Brothers team behind it.

Where does Blue Brothers provide furnace and air duct cleaning? In Saskatchewan (Regina, Saskatoon, Moose Jaw, Weyburn and area), Alberta (Calgary) and British Columbia (Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and the Kootenays).

Quick facts

Acquirer: Blue Brothers® Services Inc., founded in 2020 in Saskatoon, led by the Nikbakht Brothers, President Jayce Nikbakht

Acquired: Z-Best Furnace & Duct Cleaning Inc., Regina, Saskatchewan, founded in 2001 by Dave Ramsbottom

Z-Best history: serving Regina since 2001, more than 35,000 customers, two service trucks today, four at its peak

Blue Brothers services: residential and commercial air duct cleaning, furnace cleaning, dryer vent cleaning, HRV and air conditioning coil cleaning, and commercial kitchen exhaust hood cleaning

Blue Brothers service regions: Saskatchewan (Regina, Saskatoon, Moose Jaw, Weyburn and area), Alberta (Calgary) and British Columbia (Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and the Kootenays)

Origin of the name: the matching blue shirts two of the brothers wore running their first business, a door-to-door car detailing service in Saskatoon

About Blue Brothers

Blue Brothers® Services Inc. is a family-run furnace and air duct cleaning company founded in 2020 in Saskatoon and led by the Nikbakht Brothers. It serves homes, strata buildings and businesses across Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia, and also provides commercial kitchen exhaust hood cleaning and dryer vent cleaning. Learn more at bluebrothers.

About Z-Best

Z-Best Furnace & Duct Cleaning Inc. has provided furnace and air duct cleaning to homeowners and businesses in Regina and southern Saskatchewan since 2001. It is now part of the Blue Brothers family. z-best

Media contact

Jayce Nikbakht, President, Blue Brothers® Services Inc.

..., 306-910-1818

Jayce Nikbakht

Blue Brothers Services Inc.

+1 306-910-1818

...

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Blue Brothers Acquires Z-Best Furnace & Duct Cleaning in Regina, Saskatchewan

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