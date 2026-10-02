Emma L. Bowen Center Announces First Sponsors For Landmark 40Th Anniversary Gala At Carnegie Hall

The first sponsors of the Emma L. Bowen Community Service Center's 40th Anniversary Gala,“A Legacy of Care, A Future of Healing,” taking place November 12, 2026, at Carnegie Hall. Their support helps sustain Bowen's mental health care, addiction treatmen

Health care, technology, and business partners unite to support Bowen's continuum of care and celebrate 40 years of service to New Yorkers.

- Patricia C. Jordan, Board ChairNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Emma L. Bowen Community Service Center announced today the first sponsors of its 40th Anniversary Gala, A Legacy of Care, A Future of Healing, on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at Carnegie Hall. Ryan Health, SkillCloud, Focus Technology, Geto & de Milly, Inc., Mutual of America, Quest Diagnostics, Ponce Bank, and Desire & Company CPAs will help celebrate four decades of service and support Bowen's mental health care, addiction treatment, and essential community programs.Representing health care, technology, professional services, and banking, these partners will help sustain Bowen's care for children, adults, and families across New York City.Emma L. Bowen fought to make quality mental health care available to her Harlem neighbors. Today, the organization she helped establish serves more than 5,000 New Yorkers each year. Bowen's continuum of care spans early childhood and school-based services, outpatient mental health care, addiction treatment, care management, and community programs that build stability and connection. Caring for the whole person also means addressing basic needs. Bowen's Food Pantry distributed more than 100,000 packages of food in 2025 and is on pace to distribute approximately 125,000 in 2026.“Emma Bowen fought for people who were too often overlooked and insisted that they deserved quality care and dignity,” said Patricia C. Jordan, Chair of Bowen's Board of Directors.“This anniversary belongs to everyone who has helped keep that promise-our clients, staff, families, neighbors, and partners. We are grateful to our first sponsors for standing with Bowen and helping carry Mrs. Bowen's vision into the next chapter.”The gala's first sponsors include:Ryan Health - A Manhattan-based Federally Qualified Health Center, Ryan Health has provided affordable primary, specialty, and behavioral health care to underserved New Yorkers since 1967, serving patients regardless of their ability to pay.SkillCloud - Helps employers nationwide manage human resources, payroll, benefits, HR technology, and talent operations through daily workforce support and consulting on technology implementations and organizational transitions.Focus Technology - Provides managed IT, cybersecurity, compliance, cloud, and infrastructure services to organizations throughout the Northeast, helping clients strengthen security, improve efficiency, and modernize technology.Geto & de Milly, Inc. - A New York public affairs firm specializing in government relations, community relations, and strategic communications, Geto & de Milly serves nonprofits, educational and cultural institutions, and businesses across several industries.Mutual of America - Has provided retirement-related services to nonprofits and businesses since 1945, helping employers offer retirement plans and supporting employees as they prepare for their financial futures.Quest Diagnostics - Provides laboratory testing and diagnostic insights that help patients and health care professionals make informed decisions, supporting the detection, diagnosis, and management of health conditions.Ponce Bank - Founded in the Bronx in 1960 by Puerto Rican migrants, Ponce Bank is a Community Development Financial Institution and Minority Depository Institution that expands financial access through banking, education, and community partnerships.Desire & Company CPAs - Specializes in serving nonprofits, including social service agencies, health care providers, and educational and cultural institutions, through audit, CFO, and consulting services.The gala will bring together leaders in health care, business, government, and the arts, alongside members of the Bowen community, to celebrate the Center's history and support its future.“Our clients' needs don't begin and end with a single service,” said Amber M. Shah, Bowen's Chief Executive Officer.“A child receiving support at school may have a grandparent who also needs care. Someone seeking addiction treatment may need mental health services, and a family visiting our food pantry may need other support. Bowen brings those services together as people's needs change, with care that respects their backgrounds and experiences, including those of seniors, veterans, and LGBTQIA+ New Yorkers. Our sponsors help keep that care within reach.”The gala will take place from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. Additional sponsors, honorees, and special guests will be announced in the coming weeks.For sponsorships, digital advertisements, tickets, and contributions, visit legacyofcaregala.

Christopher Johnson

Geto & de Milly, Inc.

+1 212-686-4551

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Emma L. Bowen Center Announces First Sponsors for Landmark 40th Anniversary Gala at Carnegie Hall News Provided By Emma L. Bowen Community Service Center October 02, 2026, 16:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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