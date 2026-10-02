FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DOCUMENTARY 'ISKY'

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the documentary film ISKY -- now available worldwide on digital HD internet, DVD, cable, and satellite platforms starting on October 2, 2026

Award Winning History & Sports Documentary with Worldwide Distribution Launches on Digital Platforms on October 2, 2026

- Filmmaker Cheyanne Kane

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the documentary film ISKY -- now available worldwide on digital HD internet, DVD, cable, and satellite platforms starting on October 2, 2026.

ISKY centers on Ed“Isky” Iskenderian, legendary pioneer in the worlds of hot rodding, drag racing, land speed racing and NASCAR. He helped create not just new levels of motorsport competition, but an entire cultural revolution! Pioneer, engineering visionary and promotional genius, Isky is considered to be the most influential figure in the history of American Automotive Performance Engineering. His cigar and smile are iconic, across the world. Even today, Isky's legacy continues to shape international motorsports and automotive culture, all across the world. His advertising partnership with drag‐racing icon, Don Garlits, fully established the modern model of corporate sports sponsorship.

Watching Isky's life embodies the spirit of American ingenuity. He transformed the science of camshaft design and while doing so, he re-shaped American culture. He turned a garage hobby into a 100 billion dollar industry and transformed our entire country, thru a true American automotive cultural revolution, that still exists to this day. Always an advocate for the human spirit and thanks to his unparalleled enthusiasm, curiosity and knack for promotion, Isky converted a fragmented hobby of“hot rodder” into a professionally recognized community. For the first time under his watch, racers, builders and manufacturers shared a national stage.

Written and directed by Cheyanne Kane, ISKY was produced by Kerry Ann Enright and Cheyanne Kane. Dr. Jeffrey William Laham and Dave Smith serve as executive producers. Battiste Fenwick is the director of photography, Marty Beller composed the music, and Guy Shaham edited the film.

Cheyanne Kane shares "This movie is a tribute to all the pioneers who paved the way for generations of automotive enthusiasts, reminding us that the road to greatness is paved with determination, creativity, curiosity and a generous desire to always give back."

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire ISKY directly with the filmmakers.

ISKY info:

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, is one of the largest all-rights independent film distributors in the world. The company specializes in VOD and streaming distribution, film acquisition, and direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. With a veteran sales team and robust infrastructure, Freestyle Digital Media is a premier destination for independent filmmakers seeking multiplatform theatrical, VOD, and streaming distribution. Recent releases include UP THE CATALOGUE featuring Jonathan Bailey, ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy Award-winning Liza Colón-Zayas of FX's THE BEAR, DIARIO, MUJER & CAFÉ starring Roselyn Sánchez in her directorial debut, and CHARLIEBIRD, winner of the Founders Award at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival. Additional titles in the Freestyle library include SURVIVE starring Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink of STRANGER THINGS, and BEST SUMMER EVER, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson. For more information, visit freestyledigitalmedia.

Eric Peterkofsky / Sarah Madden

Allen Media Group/Freestyle Digital Media

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Official FDM Trailer - ISKY (2026)

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FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DOCUMENTARY 'ISKY' News Provided By Allen Media Group October 02, 2026, 16:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media



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