DRI Mumbai Busts Smuggling Syndicate At CSMIA, Seizes Gold & Diamonds

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence's (DRI) Mumbai Zonal Unit busted an International syndicate involved in the smuggling of 8.5 kg of gold worth Rs 12.65 crore into India and smuggling out of 1,168 carats of diamonds worth Rs 1.09 crore to Dubai, through the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

The DRI sleuths have arrested eight members of the syndicate for trafficking valuables in and out of the country.

The operation, code-named "Operation Carat-Karat Nexus", was busted by the DRI team, which, acting on specific intelligence, arrested 8 suspects, including an airport staff member, 6 international transit passengers, and an Indian passenger involved in the smuggling of gold & diamonds.

The sleuths caught the airport staffer red-handed while he handed over diamonds to an Indian passenger, heading to Dubai. Gold was smuggled in through ingenious body concealment as capsules of 'Gold dust in Wax' by the international transit passengers and was handed over to the airport staff for clandestinely taking out of the airport.

“Six transit passengers, including 4 Bangladeshis and 2 Sri Lankans, had arrived on different flights from Dubai, Doha, Jeddah and Fujairah, and were intercepted by the DRI officers when they were handing over gold capsules to the airport staff in the transit area, awaiting onward travel to Dhaka & Singapore," the DRI said in a statement.

The DRI officials recovered and seized 23 capsules containing 24-karat gold dust in wax form, weighing 8.564 kg gross, valued at approximately Rs 12.64 crore, along with 1,168.97 carats of natural and lab-grown diamonds, valued at approximately Rs 1.09 crore.

After busting the organised smuggling syndicate, the DRI underscored its continued commitment to dismantling smuggling networks through sustained, intelligence-driven enforcement, safeguarding the integrity of the international travel and trade ecosystem, and protecting the country's financial integrity and economic security.