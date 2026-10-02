'You Are Free To Take Action': Vishvendra Singh As Congress Sends Disciplinary Notice

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 2 (IANS) The Congress Disciplinary Committee has issued a notice to former Rajasthan Minister Vishvendra Singh over his recent remarks against Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Govind Singh Dotasra and other party leaders.

The notice, issued on Friday evening by Disciplinary Committee Chairman Udaylal Anjana, seeks a reply from Singh within seven days.

It lists eight allegations, including making statements against the PCC President and two district presidents, not working for the party during the urban local body elections and remaining indifferent towards organisational activities.

The notice followed complaints from the Bharatpur and Deeg district Congress Presidents.

Reacting to the disciplinary notice, Singh shared it on social media and responded sharply to Anjana.

"The state of affairs in the Rajasthan Congress Committee... Respected Anjana-ji, should I first reply to your notice, or should I react to the statement PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasra-ji made about me?" Singh said.

"Dotasra views me as an elder brother, yet on the other hand, your conduct is evident. My workers and I are in a state of confusion. You are free to take your action, and I am free regarding my political future," he added.

Singh also said that he had always maintained decorum and discipline and added, "At this stage of my life, I perhaps do not need anyone's advice."

He had earlier added that it was better to leave with self-respect.

Earlier on Friday, Singh had posted a message indicating his intention to part ways with the Congress amid his continuing differences with Dotasra.

"My public life is an open book; it is unblemished. I have never allowed a stain on my reputation, nor will I ever do so. In such a situation, it is better to die a death of self-respect than to die of suffocation," he said.

"My ancestors never compromised on such matters; following in their footsteps, I deem it best to bid you farewell. I likely cannot keep pace with your flawed policies and practices anymore," he added.

Singh subsequently announced his exit from the Congress in a social media post.

However, reports on Friday afternoon differed over whether the Congress had received a formal resignation letter from him.

Dotasra had said Singh's grievances would be heard.

Before the disciplinary notice was issued, Dotasra had said that he would not form an opinion solely on the basis of Singh's social media posts.

"I cannot make a final decision based on social media. I am the State Congress President. We must consider his sentiments as well. I will also need to speak with the district presidents," he added.

He said that the disciplinary process would be followed if there was an issue of indiscipline.

"If there is an issue of indiscipline, the disciplinary committee will examine it. The matter will then come to the State Congress President. How can I comment on anyone before that process takes place?" he added.

Dotasra also referred to his earlier association with Singh, saying that Singh was a senior leader and that he had served as a Minister of State under him.

"Vishvendra Singh is a senior leader of our party; I served as a Minister of State under him, and he considers me his younger brother. We cannot form an opinion based solely on social media. If he has any concerns, they will be heard," Dotasara said.

He recalled that Singh had treated him with affection and said that the two had been unable to establish a dialogue on organisational matters for around two-and-a-half years.

In another social media post, Singh said that he had always taken decisions after listening to his deity Giriraj Maharaj and his inner voice.

"My workers are outraged by the reckless statements made today by certain so-called petty politicians," he added.

"If refusing to support falsehood and wrongdoing is a sin, then I will commit that sin every time."

Singh said he had always lived a life of honour, respect and dignity and had never compromised on his principles and ideals.

"My workers are angry about the prevailing culture of sycophancy. If calling a spade a spade-and refusing to side with wrong or lies-is a sin, then I will do it every time," he added.

He also said that he neither committed wrongdoing nor tolerated it and described his public life as a gift from the people.

"I live for them and will die for them," Singh added.

He also said that he would continue to stand by his party workers, voters and the people of his constituency and the state.

"Don't cast a stone into still waters," Singh later said in another post featuring his photograph along with the song "Thahre Hue Paani Mein Kankad Na Maar..." from the Hindi film 'Dalal', which carries the message of not disturbing still waters.

The dispute escalated after Singh publicly criticised Dotasra over the Congress' performance in the recent urban local body elections and raised allegations concerning recruitment examinations.

On September 30, Singh accused Dotasra, during his tenure as the then Education Minister, of irregularities related to the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) examination.

He also alleged that Dotasra had used his position to benefit his son, daughter-in-law and relatives in Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) interviews, including an allegation that they received 80 out of 80 marks.

Singh called for an investigation and demanded action against Dotasara.

These allegations were made by Singh and have not been established in the material reviewed for this report.

Singh had also criticised the Congress organisation over its performance in Bharatpur and Deeg during the recent urban local body elections and questioned the role of the district and state leadership.

The latest disciplinary notice and Singh's response have added another turn to the public dispute between the former Minister and the Rajasthan Congress leadership.