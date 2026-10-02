UP Uncertainty, Punjab Troubles Among Congress' 2027 Challenges As It Tries To Revive Amidst Poll Protests

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct (IANS) The Congress's aggressive campaign against alleged electoral irregularities and its efforts to remain at the forefront of the INDIA bloc to regain national visibility project a desperate effort at attempting to position itself as stronger against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2027 State Assembly elections, and beyond.

But its electoral prospects in several key states due for Assembly polls in 2027 remain uncertain.

The biggest concerns for the Congress lie in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, where organisational and alliance-related issues threaten to undermine the revival attempt.

The party also faces varying uncertainties in the other states scheduled to vote next year, such as in Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Its prospects in Punjab – once considered among Congress' strongest states in the face of the BJP's overwhelming poll superiority elsewhere – crashed with the party's overwhelming defeat in the 2022 Assembly election. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won a landslide victory, fundamentally altering the state's political landscape.

Although the Congress remains the principal opposition force in the Assembly, factionalism continues to plague the party.

Differences among state leaders, competing power centres and uncertainty regarding leadership projection have weakened it.

On Friday, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring resigned as the state party chief. He met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and handed over his resignation. It could have been an innocuous revamping exercise except that it comes about four months before state elections are expected, amidst unconfirmed reports of alleged pressure from former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, and Congress General Secretary in-charge of Punjab, Sachin Pilot.

Speaking to IANS, Raja Warring only admitted having posted 'Former PPCC President' on his X bio himself, and to have submitted his resignation to Rahul Gandhi, who incidentally does not hold any related official post in the organisation.

Meanwhile, the party also faces competition from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which is attempting a revival, and the BJP, which is steadily expanding its independent presence after the collapse of its alliance with the Akalis.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress has become a marginal electoral force while the Samajwadi Party (SP) has consolidated itself as the principal challenger to the BJP.

The BJP-led alliance won comfortably in 2022, while the SP emerged as the dominant opposition party. For Congress, the central question is an“honourable” seat-sharing arrangement with the SP. The party showed some improvement in voter share during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign, but translating that momentum into assembly seats is considerably more difficult.

In neighbouring Uttarakhand, the Congress did somewhat better in 2022 with a few more seats but finally lost at the hustings. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP swept all five seats in the state.

Power in Uttarakhand has mostly alternated between the BJP and Congress through various political twists and turns since its formation in 2000. It may yet offer Congress an opportunity where it retains a relatively strong organisational network. If it is able to build a narrative over anti-incumbency against the BJP government, the contest could become highly competitive. Again, success will depend on avoiding internal leadership rivalries that have periodically hurt the organisation.

Goa remains a difficult battleground for Congress despite repeated opportunities. The party has emerged with significant seat numbers but has struggled to retain legislators, allowing the BJP to assume power.

Congress' prospects depend less on voter support and more on convincing voters that it can provide a stable government. Unless it addresses concerns about defections and leadership cohesion, many anti-BJP voters may continue to view the party as an unreliable vehicle for political change.

Manipur presents an opening for Congress with dissatisfaction among certain quarters over instability. However, the state's politics are deeply fragmented and influenced by ethnic, regional, and security concerns. Gujarat remains by far the most challenging state for Congress among the 2027 contests. The BJP continues to dominate state politics and secured a massive victory in the last assembly election. The Congress here faces a dual challenge from the BJP and AAP, even as organisational erosion over the past decade has weakened its ability to mount a statewide challenge.

Himachal Pradesh is unique because Congress currently governs the state after winning the 2022 election with 40 seats to the BJP's 25. But the challenge next year will be to quell internal differences amidst the BJP's mounting pressure, as the latter won all four Lok Sabha seats in 2024. Yet, if the government maintains stability and can convince voters of delivery on governance commitments, Congress can remain competitive. However, Himachal's history of frequent power alternation means a tough battle is inevitable.