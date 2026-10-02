PLUS Mainnet Launches Layer-1 Blockchain With $945M Reserves

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global Web3 infrastructure ecosystem goes live, integrating sub-second finality, cross-chain bridging, robust institutional settlement tools, and native mobile payment solutions.

PLUS Mainnet has officially announced the global rollout of its high-performance, EVM-compatible Layer-1 blockchain network. Backed by a reported $945 million in treasury reserves, the project enters the Web3 landscape aiming to bridge the gap between high-speed transactional throughput, scalable developer frameworks, and institutional-grade financial security.

Designed to tackle prominent industry bottlenecks-such as high gas fees and slow cross-chain finality-PLUS Mainnet arrives with a comprehensive suite of native applications, institutional settlement systems, and decentralized tools tailored for the next generation of decentralized applications (dApps).

Unlocking High-Speed, Low-Cost Blockchain Architecture

At its core, PLUS Mainnet is engineered to optimize transaction efficiency without sacrificing security or decentralization. By employing an advanced EVM-compatible consensus mechanism, the network allows developers to seamlessly migrate or deploy existing Ethereum-based smart contracts with minimal friction.

Early performance metrics released by the network indicate impressive ecosystem engagement, with PLUS Mainnet already reporting over $23.2 million in accumulated settlement volume. The network's infrastructure is built to minimize on-chain execution costs, making it a viable environment for applications requiring frequent microtransactions, high-frequency quantitative trading, and interactive Web3 gaming.

Capital Backing and Robust Treasury Transparency

Market observers have taken note of the project's substantial capital foundation. PLUS Mainnet reports treasury holdings exceeding $945 million, positioning it among the well-capitalized emerging Layer-1 ecosystems. This liquidity backing is intended to support long-term ecosystem grants, developer incentive programs, strategic exchange listings, and continuous network security audits.

In tandem with its financial disclosures, the project has emphasized network transparency through continuous security monitoring systems designed to protect users against abnormal transactional behaviors and potential exploit vectors.

Bridging Web3 and Daily Utility: WPLUS Wallet and QR Payments

Beyond foundational infrastructure, PLUS Mainnet is focused on real-world consumer adoption. A centerpiece of this consumer strategy is the WPLUS Wallet, a digital asset management tool engineered to bring mainstream QR code payment functionality directly into the PLUS ecosystem.

The WPLUS Wallet enables users to execute retail-style crypto payments via simple QR code scans, effectively merging traditional digital payment experiences with decentralized finance (DeFi) security. Furthermore, the PLUS Bridge provides native cross-chain connectivity, allowing seamless asset transfers between PLUS Mainnet and other major blockchain networks to ensure fluid liquidity movement across chains.

Expanding Utility Through Gaming and the WPLUS Token

The ecosystem's utility token, WPLUS, plays a central role in governing the network, securing consensus, and powering gas fee mechanisms. To drive widespread distribution and early community participation, the project has structured its public token sale (ICO) schedules and asset pricing models, complemented by active visibility strategies such as tracking listings on major crypto intelligence platforms like CoinCodex.

In addition to financial and transactional infrastructure, PLUS Mainnet is branching into Web3 entertainment. The ecosystem roadmap includes integrated gaming frameworks featuring decentralized applications such as Crash, Dice, Plinko, and Mines, alongside sports-oriented Web3 functionalities. While certain components remain under active development or are preparing for full API integration, the overarching objective remains clear: to build an integrated, high-performance foundation that developers can rely on across gaming, institutional finance, and consumer payments.

About PLUS Mainnet

PLUS Mainnet is a high-performance, EVM-compatible Layer-1 blockchain ecosystem designed to deliver scalable financial technology, cross-chain interoperability, and consumer-friendly Web3 tools. Supported by significant treasury backing, the network aims to empower developers and institutions to build high-throughput applications for a global audience.

Official project resources



Website:

Whitepaper: whitepaper

Blockchain explorer: scan

CertiK security page:

WPLUS wallet:

Token-sale listing: Presale and bridge portal: bridge



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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at