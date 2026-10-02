CARIBBEAN AIRLINES ENHANCES NETWORK OPERATIONS WITH SERVICES TO TORONTO, CARACAS AND PANAMA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The additional services will offer customers greater choice for leisure, business and family travel...

Piarco, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, October 2, 2026: Caribbean Airlines is enhancing its network operations with the introduction of a non-stop service between Tobago and Toronto, the resumption of passenger flights between Trinidad and Caracas and a series of charter flights between Trinidad and Panama.

These services will offer customers greater choice for leisure, business and family travel, while supporting tourism, trade and stronger regional and international connectivity.

From October 25, 2026, Caribbean Airlines will introduce a weekly non-stop service between Tobago and Toronto, operating on Sundays. This will provide a direct connection between Tobago and one of its key international markets, supporting family visits and tourism while strengthening air connectivity between Tobago and Canada ahead of the peak winter travel period.

From October 31, 2026, Caribbean Airlines will also resume commercial passenger service between Trinidad and Caracas, Venezuela. This will restore direct air connectivity between our neighbouring countries and facilitate business travel and tourism.

Additionally, from December 1, 2026, through February 9, 2027, Caribbean Airlines will operate a series of charter flights between Trinidad and Panama on selected Tuesdays and Fridays. These flights will provide additional travel options during the Christmas and Carnival periods while supporting tourism and trade.

Customers are encouraged to follow Caribbean Airlines' official communication channels for further details on schedules, fares and booking availability.

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CONTACT: Nneka Wilson Caribbean Airlines Limited 1-868-466-2459...