Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Godaddy Inc. Investors To Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm
|The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:
|(1)
|contrary to Defendants' representations, GoDaddy's customer strategy did not prioritize sustainable growth, but instead emphasized short-term contracts;
|(2)
|as a result of this strategy, the Company's bookings growth had materially decelerated;
|(3)
|Defendants' public statements regarding GoDaddy's customer strategy and growth trajectory lacked a reasonable basis in fact; and
|(4)
|as a result of the above, Defendants had materially misrepresented the Company's business, prospects, and expected financial results.
What's Next for GoDaddy Investors?
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/godaddy-inc-gddy-class_action_lawsuit. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in GoDaddy you have until October 20, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.
No Cost to GoDaddy Investors
We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.
Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for GoDaddy Securities Class Action?
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at
"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.
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Contact Info
Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
917-590-0911 | ...
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