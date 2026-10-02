What Will 2027 Interoperability Mean For U.S. Clinicians? Omnimd Survey Examines Practice Readiness

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Survey of 412 clinicians and practice leaders: 78% of prior authorizations still go by fax, phone or portal, and 41% don't know if their EHR is ready

HAWTHORNE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- National survey of 412 ambulatory clinicians and practice leaders finds fewer than half know the federal payer API deadline is three months away, while most prior authorizations still move by fax, phone and portal

OmniMD, a cloud-based EHR, practice management and revenue cycle company, today released findings from its 2026 Interoperability Readiness Survey. The survey measures how prepared U.S. outpatient practices are for the federal interoperability and electronic prior authorization requirements arriving in 2027.

●: Starting January 1, 2027, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and CHIP payers, plus Qualified Health Plan issuers on the Federally-Facilitated Exchanges, must have FHIR APIs in production, with the Prior Authorization API at the center.

●: CMS-0057-F, the Interoperability and Prior Authorization Final Rule, was finalized in January 2024 and phases in through January 2027.

●: Since January 1, 2026, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and CHIP payers must decide expedited requests within 72 hours and standard requests within 7 calendar days. Every impacted payer must give a specific reason for any denial, regardless of how the request was sent.

●: The Provider Access API lets in-network providers pull a patient's claims, encounter and prior authorization data directly from the payer, unless the patient has opted out.

●: ASTP/ONC's HTI-4 rule adds three certification criteria for electronic prior authorization, covering Coverage Requirements Discovery, Documentation Templates and Rules, and Prior Authorization Support.

●: The CY 2027 Physician Fee Schedule proposed rule would make the Electronic Prior Authorization measure optional for CY 2027, require it starting in CY 2028, and add a new measure for prescription drugs. The proposal is still awaiting finalization.

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○ 46 percent of respondents knew payers must have Prior Authorization APIs live by January 1, 2027.

○ Awareness was 68 percent among practice administrators and 40 percent among physicians and advanced practice providers.

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○ 78 percent of prior authorization requests are still submitted by fax, phone or payer portal.

○ Practices handle a median of 24 requests per clinician each week, and staff spend a median of 11 hours a week completing and following up on them.

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○ 38 percent said their EHR vendor has given them a timeline for HTI-4 electronic prior authorization functionality.

○ 41 percent did not know whether their current system would support the new API workflow.

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○ 29 percent had heard of the proposal to make the measure optional in 2027.

○ Within that group, 44 percent plan to start electronic submission in 2027 anyway, 39 percent will wait until it is required, and 17 percent are undecided.

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○ 63 percent said Provider Access API data would be useful at the point of care, especially for patients new to the practice.

○ Their top concerns were inconsistent API readiness across payers (57 percent), staff training time (49 percent), and added EHR cost or workflow disruption (36 percent).

●: Rank payers by prior authorization volume and identify which ones are Medicare Advantage, Medicaid managed care, CHIP or Exchange plans covered by the January 2027 requirement.

●: Confirm when the system will support the HTI-4 electronic prior authorization criteria and how the workflow will appear inside the chart.

●: Once CMS finalizes the fee schedule, decide whether to submit electronically in 2027 or wait until reporting is required.

● ': Record who submits, follows up on and appeals each request, so staff roles can be redesigned when payer APIs come online.

●: Train staff on what Provider Access API data will show, how patient opt-outs work, and where the information fits in the visit.

●: OmniMD maps a practice's top payers to the January 2027 requirements, reviews its current prior authorization volume and workflow, and delivers a readiness plan before the deadline.

● -: OmniMD's ONC-certified EHR is built to FHIR 4.0.1 and supports HL7, JSON and XML exchange, with integrations to major labs and other EHR systems.

●: OmniMD is building electronic prior authorization into the same platform as charting, scheduling and billing, so requests, documentation and payer responses stay attached to the patient record.

●: OmniMD's dedicated onboarding and US-based support team helps front desk, billing and clinical staff adopt the new workflow without disrupting patient flow.

Practices can request the Readiness Review here.

"The 2027 deadline sits with payers, but the workload lands on the practice," said Divan Dave, CEO, OmniMD. "When four in ten clinicians can't say whether their own system will support electronic prior authorization, that's a readiness gap independent practices have to close over the next twelve months. Our focus is making that shift happen inside the workflow clinicians already use, so a payer API going live turns into fewer faxes and faster answers for patients."

Physician groups have raised concerns about the reporting requirement since it was proposed. The American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery said it and other physician organizations strongly opposed the measure, arguing that more reporting will not meaningfully improve patient care or access.

● Conducted online from August 18 to September 15, 2026, among 412 U.S.-based clinicians and practice leaders in ambulatory settings.

● Respondents included 231 physicians, 96 nurse practitioners and physician assistants, and 85 practice administrators across 18 specialties.

● Practices ranged from solo practitioners to groups of 50 or more providers, and 71 percent of respondents were not OmniMD customers.

● Results are unweighted, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.8 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level.

Founded in 2002, OmniMD provides a cloud-based, all-in-one platform that unifies Electronic Health Records, Practice Management, and Revenue Cycle Management. The company serves over 12,000 medical professionals across more than 20 medical specialties. Learn more at omnimd.



Divan Dave

OmniMD

+ +1 844-666-4631

email us here

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What Will 2027 Interoperability Mean for U.S. Clinicians? OmniMD Survey Examines Practice Readiness News Provided By OmniMD October 02, 2026, 15:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Retail, Technology



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