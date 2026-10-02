E4health Launches On-Demand Coding Services, Giving Health Systems Qualified Coding Coverage When They Need It

e4health Launches On-Demand Coding Services Ahead of AHIMA26

Flat-rate, no-minimum coding coverage meets customer demand as Black Book names e4health 2027 #1 in Clinical Denial, Appeal and Documentation Recovery Services

- Amanda Corley, RHIT, CCS, SVP of Mid-Revenue Cycle Solutions at e4healthPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- e4health, a leading provider of mid-revenue cycle solutions and healthcare consulting services, today announced the launch of On-Demand Coding Services. The new offering gives health systems access to qualified remote production coders in the specialty they need, for the hours they need, for as long as they need them, without a long-term contract.The launch comes days ahead of AHIMA26, where e4health will introduce the service at Booth #1040 in San Antonio, October 4–6.The service was built in direct response to customer requests. Coding leaders across e4health's client base described the same pattern: a backlog that keeps growing, a coder on leave, an open position that will not fill, a volume spike, or a holiday and month-end crunch, all without the appetite for a traditional long-term commitment. On-Demand Coding Services closes that gap."Our customers told us exactly what they needed, and we listened," said Amanda Corley, RHIT, CCS, SVP of Mid-Revenue Cycle Solutions at e4health, who is leading the initiative. "Things happen. A coder goes on leave, a census spikes, a position sits open for months. Health systems should not have to choose between falling behind and signing a long-term contract. We have built a world-class roster of credentialed coders across specialties so that when our customers need coverage, we can deliver it on demand."Michele Logue, RHIT, CCS, CDIP, Director of Coding Services at e4health, worked tirelessly with the team to stand up the new service line in time for the holidays and year-end, when health systems often face their most pressing coding coverage challenges."The end of the year can be one of the hardest times for coding leaders to maintain momentum," adds Logue. "Between holidays, PTO, staffing gaps, volume changes, and pressure to close the year strong, customers need a practical way to bring in experienced coding support quickly. On-Demand Coding Services gives them that option without adding unnecessary complexity."On-Demand Coding Services is priced at a flat hourly rate with no subscription and no minimums. Clients pay only for the hours they use. Each engagement follows a simple four-step process: the client describes the need, e4health matches a specialty-aligned coder, the coder deploys once system access and training are complete, and the client extends, redeploys, or scales as needs change. Engagements can run for weeks rather than months, with the option to grow into a longer partnership.The new service complements e4health's existing domestic, blended, and offshore coding solutions, giving health systems a full spectrum of coverage models, from fully managed, long-term partnerships to short-term, as-needed support.The launch also follows Black Book 's announcement today of its expanded 2027 mid-revenue cycle research framework, in which e4health was named the #1 client-rated vendor in Clinical Denial, Appeal and Documentation Recovery Services, one of 19 new categories built around accountability for outcomes between the clinical record and the claim. The recognition builds on e4health's #1 ranking in HIM Advisory for three consecutive years (2024–2026) and reflects what on-demand clients can expect: coding that holds up when payers push back."Our on-demand roster is built through the same selective hiring process we use across e4health," Corley said. "Every coder completes a pre-hire coding assessment and a coding-focused interview with our hiring managers so we can evaluate their knowledge, judgment, and specialty readiness before they support customers. That discipline ensures we have qualified talent ready when the need arises and gives our customers the peace of mind to return when they need us again."AHIMA26 attendees can meet Amanda, Michele, and the e4health team at Booth #1040 to discuss On-Demand Coding Services alongside the company's broader HIM, coding, CDI, and Health IT solutions. Health systems that need coverage now can reach the team at...th, 888.443.4782, or e4.About e4healthe4health is Empowering Better Health. Serving more than 400 health systems and providers nationwide, e4health solves complex challenges across the mid-revenue cycle, HIM, HIT, coding, auditing, and CDI. Ranked #1 in HIM and CDI advisory by Black BookTM for three consecutive years (2024–2026), named Black Book's #1 client-rated vendor in Clinical Denial, Appeal and Documentation Recovery Services (2027), and CertifiedTM by Great Place To Workfor five consecutive years. Learn more at e4.

Michael Weekley, SVP Marketing

e4health

...th

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

e4health Launches On-Demand Coding Services, Giving Health Systems Qualified Coding Coverage When They Need It News Provided By e4health October 02, 2026, 15:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.