VERDURA RESORT HOSTS INAUGURAL SIR ROCCO FORTE CAPTAIN's TROPHY

Colin Montgomerie headlines successful debut of new golf, culture and conversation event in Sicily

HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- European legend Colin Montgomerie took time out from his busy schedule to join amateur golfers and guests at Sicily's Verdura Resort for the inaugural Sir Rocco Forte Captain's Trophy, a new four-day event combining championship golf, exceptional hospitality and Sicilian culture this September.Headlined by Ryder Cup star and eight-time European Tour Order of Merit winner Montgomerie, the inaugural event, organised in partnership with Raro Discovery - the travel agency and tour operator based in Milan - brought together competition and conversation across Verdura's two 18-hole championship courses, with guests also enjoying the resort's renowned dining, wellness and leisure experiences.Montgomerie featured throughout the event, including delivering a special driving range exhibition and offering guests an insight into the technique and approach behind his illustrious career. He later joined an exclusive evening interview, reflecting on his time at the top of the game and sharing stories from a career that includes 31 European Tour titles and eight Ryder Cup appearances.The tournament began with a sunset aperitivo and welcome dinner at Amare Restaurant before the first 18-hole Stableford round on Verdura Resort's East Links course. The second day's golf action saw participants take on the West Shore course for a second 18-hole round, before the competition concluded with a prize ceremony and gala dinner at Zagara.Open to amateur golfers registered with their respective federations, the 36-hole Stableford competition featured three handicap categories, with prizes awarded for both net and gross performances across individual and club leaderboards. Team Verdura Golf Club claimed the team title, while Massimo Calcara took first place in the First Net Category. Andres Jimenez Villa won the Second Net Category, with Rudy Botta taking the Scratch Net title.Montgomerie said:“It was a real pleasure to be part of the first Sir Rocco Forte Captain's Trophy. I have visited mainland Italy many times over the years, including to play in Italian Opens, but this was my first time in Sicily – and it has been an absolute dream.“It is even better than I could have imagined: so peaceful, beautiful and idyllic. I love the Mediterranean, the people, the food and the incredible setting here at Verdura. Both the East Links and the West Shore courses are fantastic, and the facilities around them are first class, giving you everything you need to enjoy your golf. It is a very special place.”The event extended beyond the golf course, with companions invited to take part in cooking classes led by Fulvio Pierangelini, Creative Director of Food for Rocco Forte Hotels. Drawing on Sicily's rich culinary heritage and seasonal produce, the sessions offered an insight into Pierangelini's distinctive approach to Italian cuisine, while dining throughout the event showcased the flavours of the island.Donato Di Ponziano, Golf Development Supervisor for Rocco Forte Hotels, directed the tournament, creating an atmosphere that balanced competitive golf with the relaxed spirit of a resort experience.Reflecting on the inaugural event, he said:“The first Sir Rocco Forte Captain's Trophy delivered everything we hoped for – a new chapter for golf at Verdura, bringing together competition, culture and conversation in a way that reflects both the spirit of the game and the wider experience at Verdura Resort. Welcoming Colin Montgomerie added a special dimension to the event, and it was a privilege to host our guests for such a memorable few days in Sicily.”Sir Rocco Forte said:“Golf has always been about camaraderie, competition and the joy of great surroundings. At Verdura Resort, the Captain's Trophy celebrates all three.”Situated along Sicily's southern coastline, Verdura Resort provided a fitting backdrop for the inaugural event, with championship golf complemented by its wider offering of dining, sport and wellbeing. The resort is recognised among the World's Top 100 Golf Resorts 2026 and was named Europe's Best Golf Resort at the 2025 World Golf Awards.Away from the competition, guests were able to enjoy Verdura's extensive facilities, from its practice areas and private coastline to the 4,000m2 Irene Forte Spa, while the resort's restaurants and Sicilian-inspired experiences formed an integral part of the programme.To mark the occasion, Raro Discovery also unveiled a collection of 50 blockchain-certified NFTs reserved for event participants. The digital artwork breaks Colin Montgomerie's swing into 50 individual frames, with each NFT a unique fragment of the movement and the full set reconstructing the complete sequence. Participants can claim theirs through the Raro Travel Atelier, offering a verifiable keepsake of the inaugural event. The collection is the first in a new Raro Discovery project exploring how digital collectibles can extend the relationship between hospitality brands and their guests.Following its successful debut, the Sir Rocco Forte Captain's Trophy establishes a new fixture in Verdura Resort's golfing calendar, bringing together the game, the island and the distinctive hospitality for which the resort is renowned.ENDSFor more information on Verdura Resort, contact:Tommy Stewart – 01730 711920 |...;Isabella Giglia – PR and Communications Manager, Sicily –....For enquiries about the Sir Rocco Forte Captain's Trophy –....Verdura Resort and Rocco Forte Private Villas | Set across 230 hectares of olive groves, citrus orchards, and 1.8 km of private coastline, Verdura Resort, a Rocco Forte hotel lies between the Valley of the Temples and Sciacca on Sicily's southwest coast. The resort blends modern architecture with Sicilian tradition, featuring 203 rooms and suites, and 20 exclusive Private Villas-luxurious hillside residences with breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea. The diverse dining options range from specialty cocktail bars and casual all-day dining to upscale dining, each highlighting the best of Sicilian cuisine, with an international twist. The flagship Irene Forte Spa offers a 4,000m2 sanctuary of relaxation and rejuvenation. The two award-winning 18-hole golf courses by Kyle Phillips make Verdura Resort a premier destination for golf enthusiasts.About Rocco Forte Hotels | Established by Sir Rocco Forte and his sister, Lady Olga Polizzi in 1996, Rocco Forte Hotels is a collection of 15 individual hotels, resorts, residences and villas. All of the hotels are landmarks, both old and new, occupying magnificent buildings in exceptional locations. Led by a family who has been in hospitality for four generations, the hotels are united by their distinctive approach to service ensuring guests experience the best of the cities and surrounding areas. Rocco Forte Hotels comprises: The Carlton and Rocco Forte House, Milan; Hotel de la Ville, Hotel de Russie and Rocco Forte House, Rome; Hotel Savoy, Florence; Verdura Resort, Rocco Forte Private Villas and Villa Igiea, Sicily; Masseria Torre Maizza, Puglia; The Balmoral, Edinburgh; Brown's Hotel, London; The Charles Hotel, Munich; Hotel Amigo, Brussels and Hotel Astoria, St Petersburg. Future openings: Costa Smeralda, Sardinia in 2026; Palazzo Castelluccio, Noto and Palazzo Sirignano, Naples in 2027 and Masseria del Cardinale, Puglia in 2028.

TOMMY STEWART, Digital & Social Editor

Azalea

+44 1730 711920

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

VERDURA RESORT HOSTS INAUGURAL SIR ROCCO FORTE CAPTAIN'S TROPHY News Provided By Agility PR Solutions October 02, 2026, 15:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.