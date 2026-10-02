Food Service Industry Crowns Oilchef As The 'Best Restaurant Solution' Of The Year 2026

Oil Chef CEO with Awards Judges

OiL Chef Winners Trophy 2026

Oil Chef CEO at FSI Expo with Trophy

Oil Chef Wins the coveted Award for Developing The Best Restaurant Solution in 2026. OiL Chef Device fits inside DeepFryers & doubles the life of cooking oil

- Sean Patrick Farry

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Culinary Innovation wins the day and food service operators can now be more environmentally responsible enabling them to Fry Food Faster, Using Less Energy and less cooking oil.

This is exactly what the Oil Chef solution brings to deep frying operations, backed by science, proven by clients and confirmed by industry leading experts.

All of these reasons are why Oil Chef won the most prestigious Food Service Industry Award in London at the Restaurant & Takeaway Innovation Expo at the London Excel. Oil Chef is an industry disruptor and now crowned as the Best Restaurant Solution for the Food Service Industry.

Oil Chef CEO Sean Patrick Farry recently went into the details of how it became an accidental discovery during a recent podcast on the Kitchen Curiosity Channel with Host Radford Chancellor.

The new Oil Chef technology works at a molecular level to delay the breakdown process of oil, through reduced oxidation and keeping the oil in a more stable and less viscous state.

Some QSR operators can reduce 4 minutes cook time with fresh hand breaded or battered raw bone in chicken products by 4 minutes without increasing frying temperature is extraordinary to say the least. This reduced the carbon footprint.

Eco Friendly Chef Corp. was founded by Sean Farry and Patricia Griffin in 2013 and have launched many successful brands around the world.

Never again with the frying industry be the same again after Eco Friendly Chef Corp. launched their latest OiL Chef devices into the marketplace. #oilchef

Sophia Griffin

Eco Friendly Chef Corp.

+1 833-458-9984

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Fish and Chip Experts Applaud OiL Chef

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Food Service Industry Crowns OiLChef as the 'Best Restaurant Solution' of the Year 2026 News Provided By OiL Chef October 02, 2026, 15:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Food & Beverage Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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