Relo Solutions Group Expands White-Label Technical Support For Moving Companies In Four Major Markets

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Relo Solutions Group today announced an expansion of its white-label technical field support for moving companies and relocation providers

FAYETTEVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Relo Solutions Group today announced an expansion of its white-label technical field support for moving companies and relocation providers, adding dedicated service coverage for technical decommissioning in the Washington, DC, and Dallas markets, fitness equipment logistics in Chicago, and complex equipment installation in Atlanta.The expansion responds to a growing share of relocation projects that include work beyond a standard household or office move. Corporate, healthcare, hospitality, and residential clients increasingly ask moving companies to relocate server rooms, wellness centers, medical imaging suites, laboratory instruments, and production machinery as part of a larger move. The company is positioning its network of white-label technical field support teams to handle those technical steps so moving companies can take on the full scope of a project instead of passing on the most specialized portion of the job.Relo Solutions Group operates behind its partners' accounts, branding, and invoices. The moving company keeps the client relationship, the transportation, and the billing, while Relo Solutions Group technicians work on site as part of the partner's team. Depending on the project, that support includes un-racking and anti-static packing of IT hardware, bracing of loaded server racks, mechanical teardown and rebuild of fitness equipment, technical rigging with skates, jacks, and gantry systems, precision leveling, and coordination with manufacturer technicians for final setup. Partners receive device-level manifests, photographs, and placement records to share with their own clients.In the Washington, DC market, the new technical decommissioning coverage supports moving companies working across the District, Northern Virginia, and suburban Maryland, where colocation facilities require escorted access, scheduled loading dock windows, and documented procedures. In Dallas-Fort Worth, the same service is structured around phased migrations, with teardown, transport, and re-racking planned in overnight waves so that clients can keep critical systems online. In both markets, Relo Solutions Group handles the physical work, while client IT teams or their asset disposition vendors manage data and software.In Chicago, the new fitness equipment logistics coverage addresses the challenges of moving commercial and home gym equipment through high-rise freight elevators, older walk-up buildings, and winter conditions, with every machine leveled, tensioned, and function-checked before handoff. In Atlanta, the new complex equipment installation coverage supports partners serving hospital, research, and manufacturing sites across the metro area, with rigging plans that account for elevator limits, building rules, and the manufacturer's placement requirements.Each new service area page includes an interactive planning tool designed for moving companies preparing a bid. The tools let partners estimate crew size, on-site time, packing materials, and route constraints, and see which details to confirm with their client before quoting, helping them scope technical work with more confidence before committing to a price.The four new markets add to Relo Solutions Group's existing service area across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Houston, and other regions, where the company already supports partners with FF&E installation, final mile logistics, industrial crating, and complex equipment handling. By extending the same white-label model into additional markets, the company aims to give national and regional moving companies one technical partner for specialized work across their footprint, rather than a different subcontractor in every city.About Relo Solutions Group: Relo Solutions Group is a United States–based technical services partner for moving companies, relocation providers, and commercial clients. The company provides FF&E installation, final mile logistics, technical decommissioning and IT logistics, fitness equipment logistics, complex equipment installation, artwork and industrial crating, and related specialized services, delivered under its partners' brands. Working behind the partner's account and invoice, Relo Solutions Group supplies the trained technicians, specialized equipment, and documentation that allow moving companies to take on complex projects for corporate, healthcare, hospitality, residential, and institutional clients across the country.

Jim Walsh

Relo Solutions Group

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Relo Solutions Group Expands White-Label Technical Support for Moving Companies in Four Major Markets News Provided By Rotate Digital October 02, 2026, 15:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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