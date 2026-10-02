MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Shmush! Expands Holistic Pet Wellness Line with Vitamin-Infused Ultra-Cleanse Shampoo and Botanical Ear Wash

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shmush!, a holistic pet wellness brand dedicated to developing and marketing innovative, thoughtfully formulated products for dogs, announced the expansion of its wellness line with its Vitamin-Infused Ultra-Cleanse Dog Shampoo and new Vitamin-Infused Botanical Ear Wash. Building upon the brand's signature Vitamin Health Biscuits, these products bring Shmush!'s wellness-focused philosophy beyond nutrition and into dogs' everyday grooming and care routines.“We are redefining how pet parents think about everyday wellness for their dogs,” said Dr. Hillel Trope, Co-Founder of Shmush!“We started with our Morning and Bedtime Vitamin Health Biscuits because we believe small, consistent routines can make a meaningful difference in a dog's overall wellness. Our shampoo and botanical ear wash are a natural extension of that philosophy.”Shmush!'s expanding grooming collection includes the Vitamin-Infused Ultra-Cleanse Dog Shampoo, formulated to provide a deep, effective clean without stripping the skin and coat of their natural oils. The pH-balanced formula features Aloe Vera, Oat Extract, Vitamin E, and Pro-Vitamin B5, thoughtfully selected to cleanse and condition while making bath time part of a regular wellness routine.In addition, Shmush! has introduced its new Vitamin-Infused Botanical Ear Wash, a pH-balancing formula designed to make routine ear care simple and gentle. Formulated with Vitamins B5, C, and E, along with Oregano and Lavender botanicals, the ear wash offers pet parents an easy way to incorporate regular ear care into their dog's overall grooming and wellness routine.Together with Shmush!'s signature Morning and Bedtime Vitamin Health Biscuits, the Vitamin-Infused Ultra-Cleanse Dog Shampoo and Vitamin-Infused Botanical Ear Wash represent the next chapter for Shmush!, expanding from nutrition into a more complete approach to whole-dog wellness. From breakfast and bedtime to bath time and ear care, Shmush! is helping pet parents turn everyday moments into simple, consistent wellness routines.Shmush! has launched an extensive social media campaign utilizing social media platforms and influencer partnerships to create engaging content and authentic user-generated testimonials. Additionally, the brand is committed to maintaining a dynamic, evolving connection and building long-term relationships with its growing community of pet parents.Shmush! products can be found through retailers including Amazon, Walmart, and select independent retailers throughout the United States and Canada.Safe Harbor StatementMatters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward- looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, products, and prospects for sales, failure to commercialize our technology, failure of technology to perform as expected, failure to earn profit or revenue, higher costs than expected, persistent operating losses, ownership dilution, inability to repay debt, failure of acquired businesses to perform as expected, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.Media Contact: Alicen Johnson – 516-209-3924 -...

Alicen Johnson

Unconditional Luv LLC

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Shmush! Expands Holistic Pet Wellness Line with Vitamin-Infused Ultra-Cleanse Shampoo and Botanical Ear Wash News Provided By Unconditional Luv LLC October 02, 2026, 15:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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