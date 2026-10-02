Morris County Chamber To Host NJDOT Update With Commissioner Priya Jain Oct 8

Priya Jain, NJDOT Commissioner

Aaron Sherburne, Deputy Director of Aviation Planning at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Gagandeep Singh, Senior Vice President of Real Estate, Technology & Business Intelligence at NJ TRANSIT

Genevieve Clifton, Director of Multimodal and Maritime Resources at NJDOT

Discussion will focus on projects that maintain and improve New Jersey's transportation infrastructure.

- Meghan Hunscher, President

FLORHAM PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Morris County (NJ) Chamber of Commerce will host a Transportation Update with New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) Commissioner Priya Jain Thursday, Oct. 8, at 11:30 a.m. at the Park Avenue Club in Florham Park. Jain will discuss projects that maintain and improve New Jersey's transportation infrastructure. This overview will highlight the importance transportation initiatives – from strategic planning to infrastructure upgrades – have on the region's economic future.

The event also will feature a panel discussion focusing on Beyond Mobility: How Transportation Agencies Are Shaping New Jersey's Economic Future. Transportation agencies play a critical role in New Jersey's economic future and industry leaders will discuss how infrastructure investments, transit-oriented development, emerging mobility technologies and innovative partnerships are enhancing business growth, workforce access, freight movement and regional competitiveness across the state.

The panelists are expected to include: Genevieve Clifton, director of multimodal and maritime resources at NJDOT; Aaron Sherburne, deputy director of aviation planning at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey; and Gagandeep Singh, senior vice president of real estate, technology & business intelligence at NJ TRANSIT. The discussion will be moderated by Joann Papageorgis, department manager of planning and sustainability consulting at construction engineering firm Dewberry.

“The state of New Jersey's transportation system, including roads, highways and bridges, and mass transit, impacts every business in some way,” said Meghan Hunscher, chamber president.“From manufacturing and warehouse/distribution, to retail and hospitality, to the services sector, transportation affects everything from delivery of products to the ease of consumers to get to businesses to the overall economy. If you own, run or work for a business in Morris County, you will find this discussion very informative.”

To register, visit . Both chamber members and non-members are welcome.

About the Morris County Chamber of Commerce

The Morris County Chamber of Commerce has more than 700 member organizations that range from entrepreneurs and small businesses to large corporations and Fortune 500 companies. The chamber's mission is to collaboratively advance the interests of its members to champion a thriving business and community environment. The chamber's many events, meetings and seminars provide a platform for its members to connect, collaborate, learn and succeed. The chamber is dedicated to the advancement of Morris County's businesses and community by providing services, information and advocacy to support the success of its member organizations. They are headquartered in Florham Park.

Colette Moran

Morris County Chamber of Commerce

+1 973-210-6083

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Morris County Chamber to host NJDOT Update with Commissioner Priya Jain Oct 8 News Provided By Morris County Chamber of Commerce October 02, 2026, 15:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies



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