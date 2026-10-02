DEADLINE ALERT For FLNC, QFIN, DAVA, And AVXL : The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Class Actions On Behalf Of Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to ....

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC )

Class Period: November 24, 2025 – September 16, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 30, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company's ability to deliver its backlog and recognize the revenue underlying its fiscal 2026 guidance depended on new contract manufacturing facilities, including facilities that were not completed, not operational, and/or not capable of producing at the volumes the guidance assumed; (2) that the corrective measures the Company had implemented to address production problems at its contract manufacturers were not remediating those problems, which persisted and extended to the Company's new facilities; (3) as a result, a material portion of the backlog that Defendants represented as "securing" or "covering" the Company's fiscal 2026 revenue guidance were likely to be delivered and recognized in fiscal 2026; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a Fluence shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Qfin Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN )

Class Period: March 18, 2026 – August 25, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 30, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Defendants have overstated the resiliency and stability of Qfin's business and financial results despite regulatory changes; (ii) Defendants likewise downplayed the true scope and severity of the negative impact that regulatory headwinds were likely to have, and were already having, on the Company's business and financial results; and (iii) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a Qfin shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA )

Class Period: March 18, 2026 – August 25, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 30, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that that the accounting treatment for certain customer and supplier agreements and related matters required additional review; (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company would delay the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2026 financial results; (3) that there was reason to doubt the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls and procedures; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are an Endava shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL )

Class Period: November 26, 2025 – August 28, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 30, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Anavex lacked adequate internal controls; (2) Anavex understated its potential regulatory challenges as a result of misconduct by former CEO Christopher Missling; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about Anavex's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are an Anavex shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to ..., or visit our website at . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

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