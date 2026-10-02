These High-Voltage Stocks Are Suddenly Impossible To Ignore

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (247marketnews.com )- Today's market is driven by an outstanding mix of listings, including, and

Alpha Modus: Bitcoin-Fueled Balance Sheet Reset Sends Shares into Overdrive

Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD) emerged as today's most active mover, with shares surging sharply after the company closed a transaction that dramatically changes the balance-sheet story. On September 30, Alpha Modus completed a PIPE transaction in which investors delivered 3,170 bitcoin to a newly formed wholly owned subsidiary in exchange for 51.62 million Class A shares and warrants covering another 51.62 million shares. The company said the transaction left it with stockholders' equity“well in excess of $200 million” and enabled it to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum stockholders' equity requirement.

That headline helps explain why AMOD suddenly became a magnet for momentum traders. The transaction represents a dramatic departure from the company's previous balance-sheet profile and gives Alpha Modus a large cryptocurrency treasury position. The company originally announced the proposed transaction in August, describing the 3,170-Bitcoin acquisition as more than $200 million of assets based on the then-applicable Bitcoin valuation.

The move comes with an equally important second side: dilution. Alpha Modus issued more than 51 million shares while also issuing warrants for another 51 million shares at a $4.36 exercise price. Nasdaq has also indicated that it will continue monitoring the company's compliance, meaning the listing issue has been addressed but remains a condition that investors will want to watch in subsequent filings.

Stablecoin Development: Multiday Run Meets Giant Digital-Asset Treasury

Stablecoin Development (NYSEAMERICAN:SDEV) is in the midst of a multiday run, as traders pile into a company that reinvented itself around digital assets. The company formally changed its name from NovaBay Pharmaceuticals to Stablecoin Development in April 2026 and says its strategy is now centered on digital assets that provide exposure to economic participation in open digital financial networks. As of September 13, the company reported holding approximately 2.315 billion SKY tokens, representing roughly 10% of SKY's total supply.

The trading action has been just as striking. SDEV gained over 40% yesterday, following its previous days gains. The stock's rapid advance has placed the company firmly on momentum traders' screens, with its crypto-treasury strategy providing a highly visible explanation for why the ticker has become so active.

Yet there is an unusual twist to the rally. On September 29, Stablecoin Development filed an SEC report acknowledging“unusual trading activity” in its shares. The company said it had made inquiries but was not aware of material nonpublic information, a pending transaction or another undisclosed business development that would explain the market action.

NeOnc Technologies: November FDA Meeting Puts NEO212 Under Microscope

NeOnc (NASDAQ:NTHI) is moving toward a potentially important November regulatory checkpoint. The company announced that it is scheduled to meet with the FDA on November 17, 2026, for an in-person End-of-Phase 1 Type B meeting concerning NEO212, its investigational therapy for central nervous system cancers. NeOnc plans to seek FDA feedback on the proposed patient population, trial design, endpoints, dose selection and evidence that could potentially support a future marketing application.

The significance is that NEO212 has already moved through Phase 1 dose escalation. NeOnc has identified 610 mg as its recommended Phase 2 dose after escalation reached a protocol-defined maximum tolerated dose of 810 mg. The company has highlighted individual observations from the program, including an approximately 60% tumor reduction and 21 months of disease control in a patient with recurrent glioblastoma.

NEO212 is not the only catalyst on the board. NeOnc also reported Phase 2a results for NEO100 in recurrent or progressive Grade III and Grade IV IDH1-mutant glioma, with the company reporting six-month progression-free survival of 48.9% against a prespecified 20% benchmark. NeOnc has said it intends to seek FDA alignment on a potential registrational pathway.

The corporate structure has also shifted. NeOnc completed a $15 million registered direct offering in September and subsequently announced redemption of all outstanding Series A convertible preferred shares. Executives also disclosed approximately $629,000 of open-market stock purchases following the NEO100 results. The November FDA meeting now stands out as another major event capable of shaping the NEO212 development narrative.

ImmunityBio: Anktiva Revenue Surge Puts Commercial Execution in the Spotlight

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) is entering the final quarter of 2026 with a substantially different profile from the development-stage biotech story that dominated its earlier years. The company reported $50.7 million of net product revenue in the second quarter, a 92% year-over-year increase, while first-half revenue reached $94.8 million, up 121% year over year. ImmunityBio also said the quarter marked its eighth consecutive quarter of sequential net-product-revenue growth since the commercial launch of ANKTIVA.

The commercial momentum is colliding with renewed investor attention. IBRX closed September 30 at $9.44 after reaching an intraday high of $10.09, with more than 27 million shares traded. That was a sharp increase in activity compared with the prior session and helped push the stock into a new phase of market visibility.

The company is also building out the supply infrastructure around ANKTIVA. In its second-quarter update, ImmunityBio disclosed an exclusive development and supply agreement with Japan BCG Laboratory that gives it exclusive U.S. rights to develop, import and commercialize intravesical Tokyo-172 BCG. The company said it had more than $350 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of June 30.

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