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DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2026


2026-10-02 11:46:50
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) French public limited company (société anonyme)
with a share capital of €1,470,559,215.00
Registered office: 1973, boulevard de la Défense
92000 Nanterre – France
552 037 806 RCS Nanterre

DISCLOSURE
OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2026

Total number of shares 588,223,686
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including treasury stock)		 588,223,686
Number of voting rights (excluding treasury stock) 551,548,982

This disclosure is on VINCI website
(section: Finance/Investors/Regulatory information/7. Monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company's capital)

Attachment

  • 2026 09 30 ddv English version

MENAFN02102026004107003653ID1111751958



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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