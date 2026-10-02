Darvishi Releases Breakup Anthem, 'Jat Khali Nabood'

Photo Credit: Hugo Arvizu

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Darvishi, Iranian-American pop artist, has released a new single,“Jat Khali Nabood.” This single follows closely after her previous track“Jelo,” released in June of this year.“Jat Khali Nabood” is a playful Persian-inspired pop track about moving on from someone and realizing your life is better without them. The title puts a cheeky twist on the Persian phrase“جات خالی بود” (“jat khali bood” /“your place was missed”) by turning it into“جات خالی نبود” (“jat khali nabood” /“your place wasn't missed”). Whether it's the end of a friendship or a romantic relationship, the song captures that freeing moment when you realize you don't actually miss the person you left behind.“I've always loved the Persian phrase 'jat khali bood' or 'جات خالی بود,' which means 'your place was missed.' It's something I've said so many times throughout my life when telling someone about a fun night, a trip, or a moment I wished they could have been there. One day, I was thinking about the phrase, and I realized it definitely didn't apply to everyone who had come and gone from my life. So, I thought it would be funny to flip the phrase and turn 'jat khali bood' into 'jat khali nabood' ('your place wasn't missed'). And from there, the idea for the song was born!” - DarvishiDarvishi teamed up with Addis and Korey Keys once again in writing“Jat Khali Nabood,” the same dream team that wrote“Jelo.” The track was mixed and mastered by Nick“Squids” Squillante. Together, everyone involved blended the infectious dance-pop production with Persian-inspired influences and both English and Farsi lyrics.“Jat Khali Nabood” turns a breakup into a confident, celebratory reminder that sometimes losing someone makes room for something better.Fans and new listeners can also look forward to seeing Darvishi perform at the Eastalgia Festival at Lake Piru on October 10th, and on October 29th for SoFar Sounds. To stay informed about her future music and upcoming performances, fans can find that information on her website and Instagram account.ABOUT DARVISHIKnown as the "Persian Pop Princess," Darvishi is an Iranian-American pop artist celebrated for blending modern pop with the rich melodies of her Persian heritage. Born in Washington, D.C., and now based in Los Angeles, she first made her mark with her debut single "Taste Like Summer" (2019) and 2023 EP Mockingbird. Through recent releases such as her EP, Persian Love Fantasy, and her latest single,“Jelo”, Darvishi continues to redefine her artistry. Blending English and Farsi lyrics, she creates stories that celebrate her Iranian heritage while embracing the global pop stage.Her performances at venues and festivals such as The House of Blues Anaheim, LA County Fair's Next Fest, and CSUN's SummerFest have captivated audiences with a blend of charisma, energy, and cultural pride. As a first-generation Iranian-American woman, Darvishi uses her music as a bridge between two worlds, celebrating her roots while pushing pop music into bold new territory.

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Darvishi Releases Breakup Anthem, 'Jat Khali Nabood' News Provided By Helix Publicity October 02, 2026, 15:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, International Organizations, Music Industry



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