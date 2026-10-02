CJP Launches 'Jail Bharo' Agitation At Mumbai's Shivaji Park To Demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Friday launched its "Jail Bharo" protest demanding the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, against the backdrop of reports indicating purported internal rifts within the poll panel.

Despite heavy police deployment and denial of formal permission to hold the protest at Shivaji Park, thousands of citizens and supporters gathered at the spot, as slogans against the Central government and the ECI rang out.

The demonstration, dubbed by organisers as "Season 2" of their movement, comes in defiance of a permit denial by Mumbai Police, who deployed heavy security contingents and barricades around the Dadar precinct.

The protest witnessed backing from public figures, intellectuals, and prominent Bollywood personalities who gathered to support the cause, emphasising that the right to vote remains fundamental to Indian democracy. Notable attendees included Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vishal Dadlani. In their remarks on the occasion, the Bollywood personalities reiterated that voting rights are under threat and highlighted the imperative to safeguard democratic institutions. Actor Prakash Raj also extended support through a broadcast visual message urging citizens to protect democratic integrity.

Addressing the crowds, CJP founder Abhijit Dipke attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CEC Gyanesh Kumar, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, challenging the authorities while formally launching a "Jail Bharo" call, insisting that peaceful assembly to defend voting rights remains a fundamental constitutional entitlement.

He directly challenged the Maharashtra Chief Minister regarding police warnings against unlawful assembly, saying "CM Devendra Fadnavis, you spoke about putting us in jail for just 3 days. Had you said 3 months, the whole of Mumbai would have been brought to a complete standstill."

Dipke also invoked the legacy of Maharashtra's social reformers while rejecting state threats of arrest.

"Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, we have one request for you. You are the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, a state built on a rich heritage. This is the land of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, and Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj. You might have forgotten this legacy, but we have not. Such threats are not how Maharashtra operates. You claimed that protesting would mean going to jail. Does that mean you intend to lock us up? Then lock us all up! Don't just jail us for 3 days; put us away for 3 months. But know this -- the moment I walk out of jail, I will repeat the phrase you once used 'I will return, I will return, I will return'," he said.

Despite the police presence around Dadar Railway Station and key access points, protesters flooded Gate No. 6 of Shivaji Park carrying national flags and placards featuring satirical memes, popular film dialogues, and sharp slogans aimed at the poll chief. Slogans such as "Gyanesh BRO, JUST RESIGN" and "Gaddaar Gyaanu Must Go" resonated across the grounds alongside chants of "Chale Jao" and "Vapas Do".

The CJP's central charter submitted during the rally outlines three immediate demands directed at the Union Government and the Election Commission. They include the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accompanied by a formal independent investigation into electoral roll management, an immediate halt to ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) operations, restoration of the January 2025 electoral lists, and a comprehensive audit of recent voter deletions and the repeal of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023, to be replaced by a transparent selection process incorporating multi-partisan and civil society oversight.

A parallel counter-demonstration emerged nearby, organised by a group styling itself as "Gen Next Mumbai". Holding posters beneath the local statue of Dr Ambedkar, counter-protesters accused the CJP of creating unnecessary public disruption and misrepresenting constitutional processes. Several Shivaji Park residential associations also voiced concerns regarding traffic blockades, noise levels, and security risks in a densely populated residential zone.

CJP leadership countered these complaints by claiming political interference aimed at creating artificial local friction against the movement.

Mumbai Police personnel, including quick-response units and female police contingents, remain stationed along Cadell Road and Shivaji Park perimeters to prevent violence or movement toward state government offices. While minor scuffles over access barricades were reported, the gathering remained largely peaceful through late afternoon.

CJP leaders said that Friday's Mumbai gathering marks the opening leg of a broader national campaign. Parallel drives and state-level rallies are scheduled across West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar over the coming weeks, culminating in a planned mass demonstration at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.