Ellee Ven Announces New Album Dreams Are Happening, Arriving September 1

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

An 11-song collection exploring manifestation, transformation, self-discovery, and the power of turning dreams into reality.

Award-winning artist and self-proclaimed“groovalutionary” ellee ven announces the release of her highly anticipated new album, Dreams Are Happening, available everywhere September 1, 2026.

Dreams Are Happening is an 11-song collection born from a transformative period in ellee ven's life, when manifestation began unfolding in real time. Ideas, visualizations, and long-held dreams began taking shape as tangible parts of her everyday reality.

The album captures the moment when a dream begins to feel less like an idea and more like the destination. It explores what happens when you consistently make time for the things you love and, little by little, create a life that once seemed out of reach.

Spending more time in New York City during the creation of the album further shaped ellee ven's perspective. Surrounded by a city defined by ambition, she found inspiration in the people around her who were chasing dreams at every stage of their lives. That energy became part of the album's DNA.

Dreams Are Happening is ultimately a celebration of transformation offering a reminder that the life you imagine can become your reality.

ABOUT ELLEE VEN

A self-proclaimed“groovalutionary”, ellee ven blends pop, rock, and electronica into uplifting music designed to move people. Originally from Los Angeles, she developed her signature sound,“Groovetonics,” while remaining committed to her personal artistic vision. ellee ven is the founder of the Give into the Groove foundation, a philanthropy-driven initiative dedicated to combining entertainment with charitable impact. A passionate creative, she continues to create music rooted in optimism, individuality, and the belief that art has the power to inspire meaningful change.

DREAMS ARE HAPPENING

The new album from ellee ven

Available September 1, 2026

On all streaming platforms

Penelope Raves

The Groovalution

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ellee ven Announces New Album Dreams Are Happening, Arriving September 1 News Provided By The Groovalution October 02, 2026, 15:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media



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