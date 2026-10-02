Medical Affairs Leaders Convene In Boston To Chart The Future Of Digital Innovation And Ethics In Healthcare Technology

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Benjamin Vandendriessche, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe)

Medical Affairs Professional Society hosts Technology and Innovation Symposium on October 15, featuring Digital Medicine Society CEO Benjamin Vandendriessche.

- Travis Hege, CEO of MAPSBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As artificial intelligence moves from pilot projects to everyday practice across the life sciences industry, the Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) will bring together leaders from pharma, biotech and MedTech for the 2026 Medical Affairs Technology and Innovation Symposium on Thursday, October 15, at One Boston Place in downtown Boston. REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN.Hosted by the MAPS New England Chapter and sponsored by Indegene and ACTO, the symposium will examine how Medical Affairs teams can harness AI, digital health, and data science to deliver greater value to physicians, patients, and their organizations, and how to do so responsibly."AI is changing what physicians, payers, and patients expect from Medical Affairs, and the profession has a real opportunity to lead that change," says Travis Hege, CEO of MAPS.“This symposium brings together the people who are already putting these tools to work, so attendees leave with practical insight they can apply right away."The program opens with a keynote from Benjamin Vandendriessche, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe), titled "Realizing the Promise of Digital Health: From Innovation to the Sustainable Transformation of Medicine."Two Expert Panels on AI in Medical Affairs:- From Promise to Performance: AI at Scale in Medical Affairs explores what it takes to move AI beyond pilots and into daily practice.- Leading into the Future: Ethical Use Cases for AI and Data Science in Medical Affairs addresses the governance, transparency and ethical questions every Medical Affairs leader now faces.Featured Panelists:- Elnaz Alipour, Senior Director, Medical Analytics, Pfizer- Gary Fanjiang, VP, US Medical Affairs, Amgen- Lee Gervitz, Senior VP, Medical Affairs, Xenon Pharmaceuticals- Parth Khanna, CEO and Founder, ACTO- Jully Kim, Senior Director, Global Medical Operations, CSL- Antonia Panayi, Head of Global Medical Evidence, Takeda- Gem Roy, Associate Director, AI Enablement, MerckThe day concludes with a networking reception, giving attendees the opportunity to connect with speakers and peers from across the Boston life sciences community.Event Details:- Date: Thursday, October 15, 2026- Time: 12:30 – 7:30 PM ET- Location: One Boston Place, 201 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02108REGISTER TODAY!Open to MAPS members and non-members, with discounted rates for students.About the Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS)Founded in 2016, the Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and the global authority for Medical Affairs professionals, connecting over 18,000 members worldwide across pharmaceuticals, biotech, MedTech, and affiliated organizations. MAPS empowers professionals at every career stage, from emerging professionals to executive leaders, through world-class education, research-driven insights, expert-led events, and a global community dedicated to advancing the field and shaping its future. Learn more at MedicalAffairs.

Craig Ruvere

Medical Affairs Professional Society

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Medical Affairs Leaders Convene in Boston to Chart the Future of Digital Innovation and Ethics in Healthcare Technology News Provided By Medical Affairs Professional Society October 02, 2026, 15:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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